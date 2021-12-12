Column: How to talk (or not talk) politics with family over the holidays

As a professor in a political science department, the bulk of my career is spent in a small room with a group of adults talking about difficult topics about which none of us completely agree. This is not much different than Christmas Eve dinner at my Aunt Doris’ house.
Over the years of facilitating healthy and spirited disagreements in class, I’ve picked up a few tips that might help you help this holiday season.
Know the StakesIn preparation for a potential tricky family gathering, first figure out what the stakes are. If you’re worried about talking politics with your cousin — who lives eight states away and you likely won’t see again for another year — recognize the stakes are low. If you’ll be talking to your mother — who you need to babysit New Year’s Eve — the stakes are higher.
Very often in these situations, the stakes are much lower than it seems. Usually what’s at stake is your irritation level, or your ability to enjoy a meal without needing blood pressure medication. Knowing what’s at stake can help ground you in what is possible to lose (your sanity) or gain (childcare!) over a dicey conversation.
Stay CuriousThe opposite of curiosity isn’t certainty. It’s judgment. And judgment is simply attaching meaning to something.
When I say, “stay curious,” I’m not asking you to give up on what you believe is certain. I’m asking you to free yourself of giving anything you hear meaning. When you start judging something, you’ve given it meaning. And from there, you work to either align or distance yourself from that meaning.
“We have the same parents! How can we think so differently?” But if you stay curious, and avoid attaching such meaning, you reduce the emotional reaction, and in the process, protect your own feelings.
Don’t Take It PersonallyOne of the hardest parts of debating anything is not taking it personally. Consider tennis.
The game only works if both people are lobbing that ball back and forth. When a family member corners you with a controversial point of view, visualize them as having a racket and ball in their hands. You do not have to play.
Instead, let them play against themselves. Stay in the stands, don’t get on the court.
“Oh? Where did you hear that? Does that sound true to you? Do you have any follow up questions about that fact?” See how you can push someone to hit the ball against the garage without ever having to offer a backhanded comment?
Practice Message DisciplinePoliticians are known for the phrases they use over and over again anytime a microphone is present. Well, as frustrating as that can be, it’s actually a great tactic to adopt when you are walking into a potentially tricky conversation with family.
Have a few key phrases ready to go when something is said that you don’t agree with.
For example: “I don’t subscribe to that thought.” Or: “I’d prefer not to talk about politics today.” Or, if it gets really dicey: “I heard the cranberry sauce is from a can.”
Go into the holidays with a few messages in your mind that can help guard your stance without exhausting your energy.
Know (and Protect) YourselfYou know you. And if discussing a certain topic with your grandfather might drive you to lock yourself in a bathroom with the dessert sherry, I promise you, it’s not worth it. No topic, no holiday, no tradition and no family member is ever worth your mental health. I mean that.
Focus your energy
on protecting it.Happy holidays to you. I wish us all peace on Earth — but more than that, I wish you peace in your own home.
Meg Myers Morgan has a Ph.D. and master degree of public administration and is an assistant professor of political science and director of the Masters of Public Administration program at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
Meg Myers Morgan has a Ph.D. and master degree of public administration and is an assistant professor of political science and director of the Masters of Public Administration program at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.