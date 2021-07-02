Column: How to survive 'The Great Resignation'

Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index shows 41% of worldwide workers may quit their jobs this year and that business leaders are out of touch.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports a record 4 million resignations in April, with that number expected to be exceeded once May data becomes available.
This mounting trend of alarming data points has been coined "The Great Resignation" by Anthony Klotz, Texas A&M associate professor of management.
This story isn’t about the Americans who lost jobs during 2020, nor is it an entry into the debate over unemployment benefits. It is about people who had jobs and quit or those who have jobs and are about to quit.
Frontline workers who are burned out. Hospitality workers who have expended all their hospitality. People who wanted to make a move last year but chose uncomfortable stability through the pandemic. These employees had time during lockdowns to think about their careers, study options, and save money — leading many to recognize their current job is unfulfilling.
In the words of Klotz: "How we spent our time before the pandemic may not be how we want to spend our time after."
I’ve been asked how to avoid getting caught in the churn should a wave of resignations sweep the nation. My advice falls into three categories:
Align leadership and employee culture.
Microsoft’s survey also reveals that 61% of leaders described themselves as “thriving”— compared to 33% to 46% of employees.
If you are assuming that your staff is as content as you are, please reassess.
Do hiring and retention efforts match stated mission and values? Does your capital allocation match what you preach to frontline staff? If you’re asking people to do as you say and not as you do, don’t expect them to stick around.
Many workers are deciding to choose future jobs based on purpose rather than prestige. Change your culture to match your mission or change your slogan to match your actual values.
Reduce bureaucracy; tolerance for it has never been lower.
Many industries have increased output using full work-from-home or hybrid remote/office models since February 2020. In a March survey by Morning Consult, nearly 70% of American workers said having the ability to work both remotely and at the office is the ideal workplace model.
Remote working with project dashboards have provided concrete proof of who really gets things done. This has upended industries where career advancement traditionally hinged on performative face time or at-the-desk productivity measures. If dressing up and sitting in traffic isn’t necessary to do a job well, employees no longer expect to do those things every day.
I have shared excerpts from the Office of Strategic Service Simple Sabotage Field Manual (now declassified) that was written for Allied agents behind enemy lines during World War II. There are many suggestions for non-violent organizational disruption and ways to hamper productivity (Example: “When possible, refer all matters to committees, for ‘further study and consideration.’ Attempt to make the committees as large as possible — never less than five.”) The tactics often elicit some awkward reactions from my clients.
During the age of Zoom, if your management style is reminiscent of effective World War II citizen-sabotage, your grass will not remain greener for long.
Remember: Simple Doesn’t Mean Easy.
Not every organization will be able to offer meaningful duties with clarity of purpose or a modern, flexible, and low-friction workflow. In these instances, two strategies for avoiding the Great Resignation are simple. Listen to what you employees are saying; realize you may need to open your checkbook.
Edward Dornblaser is principal of Dornblaser Consulting Inc., and a Tulsa native.
