Column: How to survive 'The Great Resignation'

Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index shows 41% of worldwide workers may quit their jobs this year and that business leaders are out of touch.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports a record 4 million resignations in April, with that number expected to be exceeded once May data becomes available.

This mounting trend of alarming data points has been coined "The Great Resignation" by Anthony Klotz, Texas A&M associate professor of management.

This story isn’t about the Americans who lost jobs during 2020, nor is it an entry into the debate over unemployment benefits. It is about people who had jobs and quit or those who have jobs and are about to quit.

Frontline workers who are burned out. Hospitality workers who have expended all their hospitality. People who wanted to make a move last year but chose uncomfortable stability through the pandemic. These employees had time during lockdowns to think about their careers, study options, and save money — leading many to recognize their current job is unfulfilling.

In the words of Klotz: "How we spent our time before the pandemic may not be how we want to spend our time after."