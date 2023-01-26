Column: How Oklahoma and tribal governments can get along

Tribal governments and the state have a long way to go to improve their current relationships. Yet a little respect goes a long way.

With 38 federally recognized tribal “domestic dependent nations” that predate statehood, jurisdictional conflicts over sovereignty are inevitable.

But they can be overcome.

When Kevin Stitt, a Cherokee Nation citizen, became Oklahoma’s governor in 2019, many felt he wasted little time in alienating tribal governments. Lending credence to this belief, in July 2019, in these same editorial pages, Stitt declared that the 34 or so tribes with gaming compacts must renegotiate their longstanding agreements — and pay more. Those model gaming compacts had been carefully negotiated with the state to balance all parties’ interests and approved by Oklahomans in a statewide vote.

The governor’s op-ed, seemingly drawing battle lines, took tribal leaders by surprise. Tribes fought back, winning a federal court ruling that the gaming compacts had renewed automatically for another 15 years. Stitt reportedly spent $1.5 million on outside lawyers before deciding not to appeal.

Legal skirmishes, costing both the state and the tribes many more millions, have continued unabated:

● In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the McGirt case that much of the eastern half of Oklahoma — about 47% of the state — remained “Indian country” under federal treaties dating back to 1866 for jurisdictional purposes. Native Americans committing crimes on those lands must face justice from federal or tribal authorities, but not the state.

● In 2021, Stitt rejected the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations' renewal of hunting and fishing compacts. Oklahoma had realized $38 million from these prior agreements. Now, however, tribes are issuing their own hunting and fishing licenses.

● In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the Castro-Huerta case that the state, along with federal authorities, could prosecute non-Native Americans committing crimes against Native Americans on tribal lands — over the opposition of Oklahoma tribes. The state and tribes have had difficulties working out cooperation agreements for such prosecutions.

● In 2022, the Oklahoma Tax Commission reversed one of its own judges to rule that certain Native taxpayers could not claim a tax refund on income earned on the reservation of the taxpayer’s tribe. Questions about taxing on-reservation activity are currently percolating up to the state Supreme Court, and perhaps higher.

● In 2022, a federal court ruled against Oklahoma’s effort to regulate coal mining and reclamation on reservation areas in eastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma appealed recently.

● In 2022, Oklahoma used civil forfeiture laws to seize a rifle from a tribal citizen who attempted to shoot a decoy deer on the Chickasaw reservation out of season. In an unprecedented move for such a minor offense, Stitt’s office got involved. After fighting for over a year and initially having his criminal charges dismissed on McGirt grounds, the hunter gave up his gun in state court last week after he pleaded guilty to hunting violations in tribal court and paid a fine.

How do we resolve these sovereignty disputes and move forward? I don’t speak for the state or the tribal government leaders. As an outside observer, however, I believe détente and reconciliation beat expensive, bitter and protracted legal battles.

Mutual resolutions are possible. The state and the tribes can meet and negotiate more cooperative agreements. They can craft appropriate legislation that provides for public safety and respects all stakeholders. The Legislature can also take the reins (and exercise its veto override power, if needed).

How about a sovereignty summit?

Tribes are not going away. They remain the largest employers in much of rural Oklahoma, and their interests are multi-generational. Working together, state and tribal governments could propel Oklahoma into significant growth and prosperity and greatly enhance quality of life for all.

It all starts with a little mutual respect.

Mike McBride is a shareholder of Crowe & Dunlevy and chairs the Indian law and gaming practice group from the Tulsa office. His views are his own.