Column: How moral is Oklahoma's budget?

Why are so many of our wellness indicators in the bottom fifth of the nation? Funding is not the only reason, but it is a reason.

Public school children, teachers and staffs are being asked to do more and more without sufficient money or personnel. People in rural areas are without decent insurance needing quality, available health care.

Children are living in hunger and poverty. Families and isolated veterans are riddled with high levels of domestic abuse, incarcerated family members, crushing debt, threat of being unsheltered and self-medicated with debilitating drugs.

We have an unlivable minimum wage. We have previously incarcerated people, punished in prison and shamed afterwards. Life expectancy have disparities measurable by ZIP code.

Anyone labeled as “other” may be subject to persistent racism and discrimination. Environmental toxins are absorbed into our bodies — for generations. Mental health conditions are among the worst in a pandemic-sickened nation.

On a national ill-being index, our state ranks high. When we experience some people setting a daily feast and others whose table wants for daily bread, this should be morally unacceptable.