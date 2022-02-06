Column: How moral is Oklahoma's budget?

The preamble to Oklahoma’s constitution makes moral promises. The state shall advance the blessing of liberty, just and rightful government, our mutual welfare and happiness.
The state’s budget is a primary way people concretely express our moral commitments, our sense of what we owe to each other. Levying taxes, making spending and investment decisions, financially supporting this rather than that: These are moral actions.
How moral is Oklahoma’s budget? Is Oklahoma’s budget creating the possibility for liberty, just and rightful government, and mutual welfare and happiness for all. Based on outcomes, no.
It is the job of government to create a strong business climate and individual opportunity; keep taxes and regulations thin; and allow markets, individuals and families to do their work without interference from government—mostly.
Individuals owe it to each other to obey the laws, work, pay taxes and take care of “our own.”
If you have wealth, a goodly income, and bank the social capital of a strong family, Oklahoma can be wonderful. But what about people who inherited circumstances, or even a single catastrophic event, are so limiting and binding that bettering their lives depends on luck or heroic action?
Why are so many of our wellness indicators in the bottom fifth of the nation? Funding is not the only reason, but it is a reason.
Public school children, teachers and staffs are being asked to do more and more without sufficient money or personnel. People in rural areas are without decent insurance needing quality, available health care.
Children are living in hunger and poverty. Families and isolated veterans are riddled with high levels of domestic abuse, incarcerated family members, crushing debt, threat of being unsheltered and self-medicated with debilitating drugs.
We have an unlivable minimum wage. We have previously incarcerated people, punished in prison and shamed afterwards. Life expectancy have disparities measurable by ZIP code.
Anyone labeled as “other” may be subject to persistent racism and discrimination. Environmental toxins are absorbed into our bodies — for generations. Mental health conditions are among the worst in a pandemic-sickened nation.
On a national ill-being index, our state ranks high. When we experience some people setting a daily feast and others whose table wants for daily bread, this should be morally unacceptable.
In individualistic Oklahoma, we rely on philanthropists and nonprofits to tend the wounds created or worsened by market forces and desiccated budgets. But to co-opt or draft religious communities, nonprofits and philanthropists to fix the problems either created or worsened by Oklahoma’s political decisions is insufficient and morally deficient.
Rather than wasting precious deliberation on virtue-signaling about matters that will not improve wellbeing for all Oklahomans, elected leaders would serve the state better by addressing real, material moral challenges: publicly, courageously, transparently, giving due time for difficult deliberations.
A very different moral order could be woven if we turned our attention to advancing outcomes premised on our fundamental connections to each other rather than the fiction of individualism.
What if Oklahoma would levy taxes and fees, make investments and commit expenditures to actualize these four moral principles?
Respect all people and our common home. We owe each other, and the biosphere to which we belong, mutually respectful relationships.
Uplift our most vulnerable populations. When investing in jobs and infrastructure, both material and cultural, we owe pathways to participate and prosper for people who are disadvantaged by the current moral order.
Consider our descendants. We owe it to future generations to consider them when we make decisions today. Stop kicking cans down the road.
Fund the state sufficiently to do all the state’s work, for all. Our elected leaders, collaborating with the private sector, owe it to all Oklahomans to reduce the state’s ill-being and increase well-being. This work requires a changed mindset and more revenue.
Do we in Oklahoma want the outcomes of liberty, just and rightful government, mutual welfare and happiness — for all? If so, it is time to change our moral inputs, including the budget.
Gary Peluso-Verdend is the president emeritus of Phillips Theological Seminary and executive director of the Center for Religion in Public Life.