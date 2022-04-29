Column: Honor crime victims by being an advocate, supporting legislation

The images are etched in my memory forever. Hugging and kissing our daughter, Lori, goodbye and waving to her once she was on the bus in front of the Girl Scouts office. She was going to camp for her very first time, and we were excited but nervous.

While the rest of the story has been covered widely by the media and shows the horrific nature of this crime, it does not begin to show how our lives have forever been changed.

On June 13, 1977, our daughter, Lori, who would have been 9-years-old in five days, and two other girls, Denise Milner and Michelle Guse, were found raped and murdered that morning at Girl Scouts camp near Locust Grove.

After the largest manhunt in Oklahoma history, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation captured the suspect, and the trial followed a year later. He was found not guilty but did return to prison for previous crimes, where he died shortly after.

Our case remains open.

For almost 45 years, we have remained steadfast in our resolve to find justice for Lori and honor the girls’ memory. Another goal has always been to help other victims of crime navigate their journeys.

I was proud to be a part of the Tulsa area kick-off for Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma in 2017. Marsy’s Law ultimately passed, with 78% of the vote in 2018, as a constitutional amendment, enshrining a range of rights for victims of crime. They include, among other things, the right to be kept informed and to receive timely notification of legal developments in your case.

Now victims have a framework and guidance for a critical set of decisions in the aftermath of tragedy. I am honored to continue serving on the Advisory Board of Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma.

As someone who is a victim of crime I want to highlight National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, running through the end of April. We must continue to focus on survivors, as crime knows no bounds.

We will continue this work in honor of Lori and to support all victims in finding their way forward. Lori no longer has a voice, but as her mother, I will continue to speak for her and all victims of crime.

Supporting Marsy’s Law has helped ensure that victims have more rights protected under the state constitution, but we can only achieve justice when those who have not been affected by crime become as indignant as those of us who are affected.

We ask that you join us as we commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and whenever else the opportunity arises.

Sheri Farmer is a crime victim’s advocate. She and her husband founded the first Oklahoma chapter of Parents of Murdered Children.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.