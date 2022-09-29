I voted for Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2018, twice voted for President Donald Trump and I have a 40-plus year conservative voting record. Come Nov. 8, for the first time ever, I will support a Democrat candidate and cast my vote for Joy Hofmeister for governor.

Have I abandoned conservativism? No, I have not. To the contrary, Stitt has abandoned the traditionally conservative ideals to which I subscribe: Government should have less control; parents are the best decision makers for their children and quality education is paramount to the success of our families.

As a 6-plus year member of the Jenks Public Schools Board of Education, I would like to share the alarming trend of politicizing education to distract from the real issues facing our education system.

During my campaign for re-election earlier this year, my opponent, endorsed by the governor and other key Republicans, mounted an attack on our school board, administration and educators. Along came accusations of teaching critical race theory, promoting the use of pronouns, having an existence of pornography in the libraries, and the grooming of students.

Guess how many parental complaints our board received on these topics prior to the campaign? The answer: ZERO.

I challenge you to ask an educator you admire or a student you trust if these are really the most pressing issues facing their school? I guarantee you they are not.

One must look no further than my opponent’s other key endorsements to discover the connection; they all support the private school voucher agenda.

Please understand that the voucher system Stitt has proposed will have a crippling effect on public education and a resulting detrimental impact on Oklahoma’s ability to attract business.

Stitt and state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters use issues like CRT to scare and divide us, and fear monger parents into believing their children aren’t safe in our neighborhood schools. Much of the legislation the governor has proposed ultimately usurps the rights of the school boards and its members, who are best able to assess the real and present obstacles to providing best-in-class education.

This extremist faction of the Republican Party is unrecognizable to me. What happened to the ideals of less government oversight and more control in the hands of local elected officials?

The governor has neither constitutional nor statutory authority over the operation of schools, yet Stitt is forcing his will and endorsing candidates in non-partisan elections. This is a dangerous example of government overreach.

The good news: In my election, voter turnout was record setting, and I won by a large margin. Hofmeister can win too! She understands the challenges of public education and believes every Oklahoma student should have an opportunity to succeed.

She is reasonable and willing to have sensible conversations that are inclusive and not divisive. Her insight will provide practical solutions without driving a wedge between parents, educators and governmental leadership.

Advancing public education will improve student outcomes and drive economic growth by providing our businesses with an educated workforce. As an advocate of public education, a parent, a business owner and a school board member, I choose Hofmeister for governor.

Terry Keeling is a business and community leader and member of the Jenks Public Schools Board.

