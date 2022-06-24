Column: Higher education environments affected by Oklahoma's abortion desert

Our Legislature spent the last term obsessively layering civil and criminal laws to create an abortion desert in Oklahoma. This may also create a talent desert in Oklahoma at precisely the moment when our leaders are touting and incentivizing economic development in our state.

With House Bill 4237 on the heels of Senate Bill 612, Senate Bill 1555 and Senate Bill 1503, all Oklahomans are currently living in an environment where any person who performs an abortion, attempts to or intends to perform an abortion, or “aids or abets” the performance of an abortion (“including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion”), is exposed to an endless barrage of $10,000 minimum suits by allegedly aggrieved citizen-neighbors.

This law applies from the moment of fertilization. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, these same individuals could be charged with a felony.

This will undoubtedly have devastating consequences for women, particularly Black, Indigenous and women of color and their families. Yet it will also have devastating impact for many businesses and institutions throughout our state.

Consider Oklahoma’s colleges and universities.

Universities are particularly fertile ground for unintended pregnancy. In Oklahoma, women 24 and younger accounted for almost 50% of all abortions from 2002 through 2021. At the same time, women collectively comprise approximately 58% of student bodies in Oklahoma’s colleges and universities.

What will be the impact of our Legislature’s evisceration of reproductive rights on higher education in Oklahoma?

As someone who led TU and the College of Law, and as someone who taught in the classroom, I can attest that the battle for students, and their tuition revenue, is already fierce. Demographic trends, as well as COVID-19’s impact on the economy, will only heighten the intensity of this battle.

Now introduce a new comparative disadvantage for Oklahoma’s universities – the reality that female students, well over half of our student bodies, could find themselves with limited legal options in the face of an unintended pregnancy.

Why not simply enroll in a university in a state more welcoming to women’s reproductive health? It could and should give many smart, young women pause before accepting an offer of admission from a university in a state where the Legislature radiates hostility toward women and their reproductive health care choices.

Tulsa historically lags other heartland cities in workforce educational attainment. Why self-inflict a competitive dagger in our efforts to attract and grow talent, a necessary engine for economic development?

Beyond recruitment of young talent, our state’s anti-abortion laws threaten the very fabric of our university communities.

What happens when a private anti-abortion enforcement apparatus is grafted onto the close-quartered residential campus?

Does this mean that a classmate who supports, financially or otherwise, a student who travels to Colorado or New Mexico for an abortion could be bankrupted by colleagues’ or classmates’ bounty lawsuits? Perhaps.

What about a resident advisor or roommate or coach who lends an ear and a shoulder as a fellow student contemplates available ways and means to terminate an unanticipated pregnancy? Under HB 4237’s language, the answer is maybe, again.

Today, in Oklahoma, any student, faculty and staff member may bring a civil suit for a minimum of $10,000 in damages based on information that they may learn regarding classmates’ and/or colleagues’ private, and often excruciating, reproductive healthcare choices.

This will fundamentally disrupt the trust at the core of relationships in our universities. The inter-personal bonds so integral to our universities’ living-learning communities could easily dissolve, replaced instead by suspicion, tension, and divisiveness.

And the collaboration that universities nurture, collaboration that spawns creativity and innovative research, could foreseeably collapse.

While the Legislature has closed some doors, our university leaders still have an arsenal of tools available to support students — our university communities — and the economic development of our state.

During the early months of the pandemic, our university leaders found then-novel ways to support student health. We provided masks, thermometers, cleaning supplies and set up testing stations.

University leaders could likewise double-down on women’s reproductive health by funding and installing contraceptive vending machines throughout campuses; by bolstering women's health care within university health clinics incorporating reproductive health conversations into orientation and first-year-experience classes; and by distributing “Plan B” (emergency contraception) pills to all students.

University leaders could aggressively use student codes of conduct and employee handbooks to prevent students and employees from “trading” on intra-community conversations to support private, bounty hunting lawsuits.

And university leaders can find ways, within the bounds of our cacophony of anti-abortion laws, to help students access reproductive health care out of state. This will demand the type of leadership, courage and ingenuity that we hope to impart to our students.

Anything less, and the consequences for our universities-and thus Oklahoma’s economic development-could be devastating.

Janet Koven Levit is a professor of law at the University of Tulsa College of Law and a board member of the Center for Reproductive Rights. Previously, she was president and provost at TU and dean of the TU College of Law.

