Column: Helping families access and find the right addiction treatment center for loved ones

Ten years ago, I felt shattered after my son Brian’s passing and reflected on how my son was in eight different treatment centers over a 10-year period and the difficulty I had as a parent in knowing how to find quality treatment based on science.

What I have learned from my experience is that addiction is a treatable chronic disease and that with a national standard of care and evidence-based, quality treatment we can help our loved ones recover. But, at that time, there was no system to help navigate quality care for Brian.

We were not alone. Millions of families have been faced with the same challenge. I have dedicated the rest of my life, and the celebration of my son’s life, to helping families find and access the right care.

As I founded Shatterproof, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in our country, revolutionizing the addiction treatment system in America needed to be a priority focus for the organization. I am happy to say that today, the citizens of Oklahoma now have the system that didn’t exist for my family.

Working with the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and many incredible partners across the state, we are helping people access the right type of quality care to sustain them through recovery.

The data we are collecting and the relationships we are building with addiction treatment providers and insurance companies will improve the quality of addiction treatment as a whole.

This could not come at a more crucial time. With overdose deaths rising and the prevalence of synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, growing within our communities, we need to bring every resource to the table.

Within Oklahoma, the work that is being done through the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences is inspiring. The university, along with others, is advancing life-saving work in the realms of research, education and treatment for addiction.

For nearly 300,000 Oklahomans facing addiction, this means hope and will result in positive change.

As consumers, it has become the norm that before we purchase a product or hire a service, we research the quality and heed the reviews. We are doing this for schools, primary care physicians and hospitals.

The life-saving area where quality and reviews have not been available is addiction treatment. The need for this resource became clear to me in speaking with countless families over the years who were frustrated and unsure of where to seek information they could trust.

Today, we have a free and confidential online system that helps individuals and their families access the right type of treatment. It is the ATLAS platform, for Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards.

ATLAS, accessed at www.TreatmentATLAS.org, provides communities with a thorough understanding of what addiction treatment is available to them and how those facilities are adhering to Shatterproof’s National Principles of Care — eight principles of evidence-based treatment speaking to the quality of care within the addiction field.

Patients and their loved ones can take a confidential brief assessment to better understand the type of addiction treatment that may be needed. Many patients don’t realize that there are many types of addiction treatment in various settings, and it is our goal to create more informed and empowered patients and advocates.

They can then search addiction treatment facilities available throughout the state and the services they need to help them on their path toward recovery.

We need to move from a mindset of “recovery is possible” to “recovery is expected.” This will happen with more quality treatment, less stigma, and more science-based information in the hands of families across and country and here in Oklahoma.

Supporting evidence-based practices in treatment, educating communities on the disease of addiction, and ensuring that treatment is accessible to all are the keys to success.

Gary Mendell is the founder and CEO and Connecticut-based Shatterproof.

