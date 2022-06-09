Column: Helping children's resiliency during troubling times

My memories of early public school days in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are almost all positive and fun. At times more serious issues occurred, like learning how to hide under my classroom desk if bombs were to fall. (To explain, I started attending kindergarten in 1948!)

It is different now.

Sure, we had polio and measles prior to vaccines, but nothing like COVID-19 closing classrooms, requiring children to learn at home, stressing both children and parents.

Today, schools not only have fire drills, but also bomb threats and active shooter drills. Learning, maturing and developing positive social skills is considerably more difficult when not only violence, but also knowing which bathroom to use can be a daily issue in schools.

Economic stress is a reality for many families, and money issues are very difficult to explain to children of all ages.

It can be extremely stressful for parents to manage work and home issues while warning, teaching and listening to their children about murders in schools and on our streets, one million Americans dying from COVID-19, while also explaining why their child can’t be driven to a private school in the family Lexus rather than the local public school bus.

Teachers struggle with composure in a classroom, dealing with issues involving adequate pay, safety plans for their students, developing parent support and more.

As a Tulsa pediatrician for 37 years, I had been actively teaching and working with patients in our University of Oklahoma Tulsa Medical College as well as in a small private practice prior to retirement. During that time, I had been exposed to illnesses, development, and social issues, but also to emotional and brain health issues affecting children.

I am concerned about economics, safety issues, parents’ and teachers’ stress — all affecting both teachers and students. I believe most of our children, with helpful support at home and at school, will be resilient and can thrive as will most teachers, coaches, parents, religious leaders and others who interact with our children.

How can we all successfully interact with children to help them develop and thrive?

We need to be aware of the need to balance expressing our own views while having conversations with children that feature hope, opportunity, friendships and success. But how does one feature hopeful conversations when each day includes news about another shooting, even in Tulsa?

It is important to remember how old or young our children are. Younger children can relate only to simple, honest but brief conversation, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. Although, sometimes those questions are surprising and difficult to answer. It is always important to include in a serious conversation the words, “What do you think?” or “How does this news make you feel?”

It’s also important to remember that many of our children know more than we think they do. They are around when the TV is reporting news, or someone has expressed a complicated issue on Facebook, or a friend talks about what his/her mom or dad said about an issue.

Questions for the child about how he or she feels will be more productive than just saying something like, “Well, I don’t think that’s right,” or “You should listen to me, because they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Many times parents have asked me about what is or is not appropriate to discuss with children and at what age. Both are difficult answers, and I often have deferred to asking the parent what they thought their children would understand.

It is a good parenting trick to ask a child about what they think or feel, to help gauge their level of understanding. Also, validating the importance of a child’s understanding and ability to talk about an issue, an event or a problem can help assess the level of discussion a parent can use.

As always, parenting is a complicated and sometimes difficult responsibility, but parenting is also a chance for love, support, education and validation of emotions with a child. Troubling times are tough, but also provide an opportunity for helpful and educational conversations with children.

Robert Block, M.D., is past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an internationally recognized expert in the diagnosis and treatment of child abuse and neglect. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

