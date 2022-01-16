Column: Heeding the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

When I was 18 years old, I traveled on a bus with fellow church members from Historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal on Greenwood Avenue to Washington, D.C. It was the farthest distance I had ever been from Oklahoma.
And, I was as excited as any young girl could be experiencing this adventure without my parents and with only one of my sisters as a travelling companion. Little did I know, that trip in 1963 would change my world view, my life expectations and catapult me into the center of the most historic civil rights event of the 20th century – The March on Washington.
When I reflect back on it today, that road trip introduced me to a collection of firsts that resonate with me today.
Growing up in segregated Tulsa, my interactions with white people were extremely limited to perhaps seeing a store clerk. I almost never had a conversation with a white person. Segregation meant you stayed within your race group. My doctors, pharmacists, restaurant owners, corner-store proprietors, school teachers and neighbors all looked like me. It was affirming, warm and reassuring.
My introduction to the white world in Tulsa was at a very prescribed level.
I worked at the prestigious Southern Hills Country Club wearing a white uniform serving expensive gourmet food on the buffet table (that’s where I learned about beef sweetbreads) to wealthy white members. At the time, no Jewish members were admitted to the club.
The words I exchanged with the club members were a simplistic check of their food preferences. I literally was on one side of the table, and they were on the other in our clear respective pecking order roles. Back then, all of workers and supervisors looked like me.
Now, contrast that image with the eye-popping sight I witnessed getting off that bus in Washington, D.C. and pouring onto the lawn of the Washington monument. The place was swarming with Black and white people with no hierarchy ascribed by race.
My head was in a perpetual swivel motion. This is a sight I had never seen. Questions were popping my mind like a Fourth of July fireworks display.
These people look like the white Tulsans I had been used to seeing, but they are marching for the rights of my people. This is a first like I have never before witnessed.
So, for me the March on Washington was my first sighting of how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s prophetic words about being judged by the “content of your character” and not the “color of your skin” actually looked.
However, today if I were looking in the rearview window of that bus leaving our nation’s capital, I would be haunted by images of disunity and the other words Dr. King spoke during that speech:
“In a sense we have come to our nation’s capital to cash a check. When the architects of our great republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.
“This note was a promise that all men, yes, Black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the inalienable rights of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given its colored people a bad check, a check that has come back marked ‘insufficient funds.’”
Unfortunately, today I am afraid that if the current voting rights bill is not passed, a bad check journey awaits us.
Much of the original 1965 Voting Rights Act has been gutted, and states are increasingly putting up obstacles to vote. This is not the vision of Dr. King.
Dr. King believed the right to vote was sacred, calling it “the most powerful instrument ever devised by human beings for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison people because they are different from others.”
Voting rights inspired the violent, five-day march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, where demonstrators were attacked and arrested by police. In a letter Dr. King wrote from jail, he stated, “When the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, many decent Americans were lulled into complacency because they thought the day of difficult struggle was over … This is Selma, Alabama. There are more negroes in jail with me than there are on the voting rolls.”
Dr. King was there when the Voting Rights Act was signed by President Lyndon Johnson. He is still here, in spirit and in word. We must continue to heed his legacy by passing the voting rights bill … again.
Judy Eason-McIntyre served in the Oklahoma Legislature as a senator for District 11 (2004-2012) and representative for District 73 (2002-2004). Before elected to the Legislature, she served 16 years on the Tulsa Public Schools Board and worked 31 years for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. She is a former Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.