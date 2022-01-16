Column: Heeding the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

I worked at the prestigious Southern Hills Country Club wearing a white uniform serving expensive gourmet food on the buffet table (that’s where I learned about beef sweetbreads) to wealthy white members. At the time, no Jewish members were admitted to the club.

The words I exchanged with the club members were a simplistic check of their food preferences. I literally was on one side of the table, and they were on the other in our clear respective pecking order roles. Back then, all of workers and supervisors looked like me.

Now, contrast that image with the eye-popping sight I witnessed getting off that bus in Washington, D.C. and pouring onto the lawn of the Washington monument. The place was swarming with Black and white people with no hierarchy ascribed by race.

My head was in a perpetual swivel motion. This is a sight I had never seen. Questions were popping my mind like a Fourth of July fireworks display.

These people look like the white Tulsans I had been used to seeing, but they are marching for the rights of my people. This is a first like I have never before witnessed.