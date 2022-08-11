Column: Head Start programs proven life-changing force in low-income families

New findings in a large-scale, intergenerational study of participants in the federal Head Start program found significant positive effects in the long-term.

Researchers found that the children of the first generation of Head Start program participants experienced a quality Head Start program experienced decreases in teen parenthood (by 8%) and criminal engagement (by 13%), along with increases in rate of high school graduation (up 11%) and college enrollment (up 18%). These factors correspond with improved wages through age 50 up to 11% more than their peers.

Andrew Barr of Texas A&M and Chloe Gibbs of the University of Notre Dame recently published their work in the Journal of Political Economy. They also found improvements in the home life of the children of Head Start participants due to better parenting behaviors and greater preschool participation.

Designed to serve the nation’s most vulnerable families when it was launched in the 1960s, the Head Start program is still reaching those most in need today.

At CAP Tulsa, of the more than 1,900 children enrolled in the 2021-22 school year, 41% had a household income of less than half of the federal poverty line ($26,500 for a family of four). Nine percent did not have stable housing at the time of application, and 40% lived in female-headed single-parent families, of which only 46% were employed.

Approximately 60% of female caregivers of enrolled children do not have any postsecondary education.

Head Start is the nation’s largest preschool program for three- and four-year-olds, having grown from 400,000 children in the 1960s to now over 1 million children served annually.

While Head Start is typically characterized as an early childhood education program, it was initially designed as an anti-poverty initiative with substantial health and community development components. The emphasis was on providing preschool services and supports, including nutrition, vaccinations and health care, dental services and social development.

These enhancements, so-called “wrap-around services,” remain an important part of the program today.

There is much evidence demonstrating that early childhood programs can have positive effects on educational attainment, earnings and other measures of well-being into adulthood. But until now, we have known less about whether these benefits persist for the children of Head Start graduates.

When the Head Start program was launched by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965, the hope was it would break the cycle of poverty, reducing the need to provide these types of social services to future generations. This recent study demonstrates the realization of that aspiration.

It also confirms the benefit of directing federal resources to those most in need. Higher rates of education, less crime and less likelihood of teen pregnancy create more stable, tax-paying citizens. The study findings indicate a substantial return on investment from early childhood development, both for the individuals served and for our society by disrupting the intergenerational transmission of the effects of poverty.

In light of this research, one must ask why the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has zero dollars allocated to early education and care — a dramatic shift from the $400 billion promised in an earlier House package.

By excluding critical funding for affordable, quality childcare, our elected leaders are neglecting not only this generation of young learners, but future generations as well.

Karen Kiely is the executive director of CAP Tulsa.