Column: Having guns and being responsible

My family moved to Oklahoma when I was in the sixth grade. We were a recreational gun-owning family. I grew up hunting ducks around Stuttgart, Arkansas, and the Deep Fork area of Lake Eufaula and taught my little sister how to shoot a .22-caliber rifle.

As I got older, I lost interest in hunting. But I understand people who cherish the right to own a gun, because I have great memories of hunting with my dad, uncles and cousins.

My thoughts on gun ownership changed recently.

A friend of mine, Preston Phillips, M.D., was shot and killed June 1 in a targeted assassination because a patient of his had pain after a back surgery. Three other innocent people were killed by the gunman, who took his own life.

If there were Top Guns among physicians, Dr. Phillips would have been one of them. He was compassionate, brilliant and generous — the absolute best of the best of us. He was one of those people who leaves a lasting impression for being the kind of person we all seek to be.

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, wrote a recent op-ed in the Austin American Statesman making the case for responsible gun ownership. He made the same impassioned plea during a press conference in Washington, D.C.

"This is not a choice between guns or no guns. It’s the responsible choice. It’s the reasonable choice. It’s a quintessentially American choice: Where I have the right to be me, you have the freedom to be you, and we have the responsibility to be US," McConaughey wrote in the op-ed.

Most people agree that gun ownership should have some guardrails. Most people would agree, for instance, that those who are making threats of violence toward themselves or others should temporarily lose access to weapons that would make that violence easy.

Responsible gun ownership would require that an individual be at least 21 years old to purchase an assault weapon, mandatory background check, 72-hour waiting period before taking possession of the weapon, and red flag laws that would allow physicians, clergy or law enforcement to restrict the purchase of firearms from unstable individuals. Also, a responsible gun owner would carry insurance for assault weapons.

I don’t know that any of those responsible gun ownership recommendations would have saved my friend’s life, but they would have given the shooter a few more hoops to jump through before he was able to pull that trigger 37 times.

Maybe those hoops would have given him the opportunity to rethink his decision and come to a different conclusion.

It’s time for the leaders of Oklahoma to sit down, act like adults, and create responsible gun legislation. We can’t afford to lose any more physicians to gun violence. We certainly don’t want to jeopardize the future of our children to a crazed gunman.

Donald E. Loveless Jr., M.D., is a Tulsa OB/GYN hospitalist and has been practicing in Tulsa for 31 years.

