Column: Hard fought battle for local tax change worth the fight

These end results are satisfying. But what are the lessons today from the passage of House Bill 1525, which created TIF?

The legislation was hotly contested over four years and only passed after a year of delay in the Senate.

One lesson is that the desire for economic growth is strong, but the tools and ability to achieve it are not always clear or agreed by all.

Most legislators mean well, but having small local business experience does not translate into a sophisticated understanding of finance or the dynamics of development.

In general, new and complicated change has always been very difficult in Oklahoma. Progress is often messy and very slow.

Also, provincialism has always been alive and well in Oklahoma.

One very loud Republican legislator advocated against the legislation because the authors (myself and former Sen. Penny Williams) were from the Tulsa area. He claimed that his fellow Republicans should not vote for bills that would help areas represented by Democrats.

That viewpoint is pathetic and a serious obstacle to any economic growth. If I could vote on boll weevils and feral hogs, others could step to the plate to help the needs in all areas of the state.