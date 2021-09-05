Column: Hard fought battle for local tax change worth the fight

Almost all major economic development projects announced in the last few years have used Tax Increment Financing, called TIF, as a development tool.
TIF celebrates its 30th anniversary in a few months since it was passed by the Oklahoma Legislature.
The legislation gives cities and counties a means to respond to or initiate economic projects.
TIF gives a local government the ability to freeze local revenue (sales or property tax) in an area where development is badly needed. It then can use the projected increase in revenues from that development to provide services and incentives for that growth.
It has become one of the most successful economic tools in Oklahoma, but it almost didn’t happen.
It took years and only passed the House with two votes to spare. Some of the obstacles to the legislation highlight how difficult it can be to move our state forward.
While there have been over 20 TIF projects the city and county of Tulsa, two projects are examples contradicting what some original legislative opponents said were reasons to defeat the bill.
Tulsa Hills Shopping Center. Opponents said the bill would only be helpful in the downtown areas of Oklahoma City and Tulsa and would be of no benefit to others. The Tulsa Hills area shows that to be incorrect.
Using TIF, the westside Tulsa Hills Shopping Center was built and sparked an explosion of new commercial buildings, housing, offices and schools rivaling the 71st Street and Memorial Drive retail area.
The $105 million, 1.5 million-square-foot retail center opened with Target, followed shortly after by other large tenants Belk and Lowe’s in March and April 2008. It was Tulsa’s largest retail development since Woodland Hills Mall opened in August 1976.
All of this occurred on empty land that needed streets, lights, water and sewer to service the growth. Tulsa did not have the funds to provide infrastructure on that vacant land, and the new center could not happen without the services.
TIF allowed the project to start in an area far outside downtown, and the result is a vibrant area that more than pays for itself every day.
Cimarron Center in Sand Springs. Many legislators said that TIF could not help smaller communities in Oklahoma. While TIF has been used repeatedly in downtown Tulsa, it has also been used in 24 counties across Oklahoma.
Sand Springs is a good example of how it helped a smaller city. Sand Springs had a large tract of an abandoned industrial facility that needed environmental cleanup and a large public investment to transition to new growth.
The City of Sand Springs used TIF to clean up and redevelop what is now a Walmart Supercenter and a group of smaller commercial locations. An ugly vacant site was transformed, and jobs and tax revenue increased from large and small users.
These end results are satisfying. But what are the lessons today from the passage of House Bill 1525, which created TIF?
The legislation was hotly contested over four years and only passed after a year of delay in the Senate.
One lesson is that the desire for economic growth is strong, but the tools and ability to achieve it are not always clear or agreed by all.
Most legislators mean well, but having small local business experience does not translate into a sophisticated understanding of finance or the dynamics of development.
In general, new and complicated change has always been very difficult in Oklahoma. Progress is often messy and very slow.
Also, provincialism has always been alive and well in Oklahoma.
One very loud Republican legislator advocated against the legislation because the authors (myself and former Sen. Penny Williams) were from the Tulsa area. He claimed that his fellow Republicans should not vote for bills that would help areas represented by Democrats.
That viewpoint is pathetic and a serious obstacle to any economic growth. If I could vote on boll weevils and feral hogs, others could step to the plate to help the needs in all areas of the state.
Fortunately, there were enough members with an open mind and public spirit, including many Oklahoma City Republicans, who saw the overall good, to pass the legislation.
Major changes moving Oklahoma forward are not easy and require consistent and sustained effort. The rigidity of the status quo in Oklahoman is formidable.
That is no excuse to not try. Success makes any good results even more satisfying.
Russ Roach was a 16-year member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives representing Tulsa and Sand Springs and leader in legislation benefiting developments in downtown Tulsa and the Tulsa Arts District. He is nationally certified as an economic development finance professional. He is now retired in Tulsa.