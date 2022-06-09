Column: Gun safety reform is a call for citizen action

My heart goes out to the families of Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love and want to prevent others having to go through this trauma. I’m appealing to Oklahomans who care about individual rights and safety.”

Before the tragic events of June 1, Oklahoma ranked 12th in the nation in gun deaths per year. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties have a higher gun death rate than California, Illinois and New York.

That’s not emotion. That’s a fact.

In 2019, I watched my colleagues pass permitless, open carry, which allows individuals to carry a gun in public without any training.

Unmotivated by safety or evidence, Oklahoma’s Legislature has looked to make guns more accessible and less regulated. Many have done so while taking campaign checks from gun lobbyists.

In 2020, those same legislators passed the country’s first and only ban on red flag laws. This ban allows people who pose an extreme risk to themselves or others to buy a firearm, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

A Legislature focused on approaching a broad and critical public policy issue with such narrow interest is a call for citizen action. We will not have commonsense reforms unless Oklahomans demand it.

Last week, the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus presented the Stand Against Violence and Extremism Act or SAVE Act. The SAVE Act balances the rights of responsible gun owners and prioritizes safety for all 4 million Oklahomans.

What’s in the SAVE Act?

● Repeal the anti-red flag law;

● Repeal permitless carry;

● Repeal concealed carry of firearms in zoos and public parks;

● New statewide red flag law;

● New waiting period law;

● New legislation to raise minimum purchase age to 21.

Unfortunately, without the public demanding it, the SAVE Act won't be considered due to the marriage between the Oklahoma Legislature and extremist political alliances.

The behavior and inaction of my legislative colleagues is beyond disappointing. This isn’t the first time political fragility, driven by falsehoods and expediency, has stifled important policy change.

Oklahoma’s record of choosing political comfort over people is long. Thankfully, the legislative process doesn’t always have the last word.

Politicians sat by and let Oklahoma become No. 1 in the world in incarceration because being labeled soft on crime was a threat to their political careers. But in 2016, a vote of the people took a big step toward criminal justice system reform.

It took 30 years to raise revenue to invest in education because lawmakers were too afraid to speak truth to voters and chose tax cuts instead. In 2018, it took schools shutting down and 40,000 teachers showing up to the Capitol to finally get the investment in the classroom.

Today, many of my colleagues, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, tout the “historic investment into education” even though they spoke and fought against the funding.

It took a decade of watching rural hospitals close and hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans go broke because they got sick. Why? It was easier for re-election prospects to oppose “Obamacare.”

Yet, in 2020, Oklahoma voters, when presented with honest information, ignored the opposition from the Legislature and the governor and chose to expand Medicaid. Now 200,000 (and counting) more Oklahomans have health insurance.

Legislative inaction on important issues has always been overcome by Oklahomans who demanded better.

Today, another problem faces our state, and the response from most of my colleagues is silence. Oklahomans must demand our elected leaders act.

Citizens, no matter their day job, must engage and demand change.

Here are things you can do: Call your legislator and tell them to include gun reform in the call for special session, and take action at the ballot box in November.

If those don't yield action, organize around a vote of the people with an initiative petition.

This is not a time to sit on the sidelines. This is a defining moment. You can be pro-Second Amendment and pro-safety; it’s not a binary choice. We have it in us to be both. The SAVE Act gets us there.

Rep. Monroe Nichols has served in the Oklahoma House since 2016 and currently represents District 72.

