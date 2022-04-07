Column: Grasping the real crisis at hand with services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

“Ms. Jones, I know you’re tired, frustrated, and wanting to retire. I wish I had an answer for you, but only our legislators will be able to make a difference in this crisis.” I had to make this statement to an 80-year-old caregiver of her two adult children with developmental disabilities and their roommate just this week.

She called me, like many other caregivers, pleading for additional staff to come and provide some care relief. She and the other staff in the home are working exuberant amounts of hours to ensure the health and safety for these individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As chief operating officer at the Gatesway Foundation, I get calls like this regularly from parents, caregivers, and people with disabilities who are tired and needing help.

Unfortunately, provider agencies in Oklahoma as well as across the nation are experiencing crisis-level staffing to care for an extremely vulnerable population.

ANCOR, a national disability organization, found that the turnover rate for direct support professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic is 43.8%. More than 12% of positions are vacant.

In some states, such as Minnesota, a top 10 state for caring for vulnerable people, leaders are going as far as calling on the National Guard to deliver care services to those in need although relatively untrained for this combat.

For two decades, caregivers, the agencies that employ them, and the care recipients have advocated for proper funding to offer competitive and livable wages for staff. They have seen firsthand the struggle of living on average pay rates of $10 per hour and less while still providing everything from toileting, bathing, feeding, and giving medication. Plus, care staff finds employment opportunities, provides behavioral redirection, and handles money management.

Simply put, Oklahoma is consistently behind the curve, and time has caught up.

Oklahoma’s waitlist for services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which the consulting firm SOAR Partners found was the 7th longest in the nation per capita in 2018, has now received attention across the state.

Gov. Kevin Stitt advocated funding $20 million to clear the list, though it is unclear where exactly this figure originated. Oklahomans are left wondering if legislators truly grasp the crisis at hand.

Dawn Newrider-Sanusi, one of our caregiving staff members, said “Seeing the focus on 5,500 individuals finally getting services they could have waited 13 years to get is great, but I am left with the questions who is going to be the one delivering the care with no one able to find staffing. I work over 16 hours a day and cannot work another hour, as much as I wish I could.”

Oklahoma Community Provider’s rate study showed that legislators would have to increase Medicaid reimbursement an average of 54.72% to provide direct care staff competitive wages.

Many states are meeting this crisis by utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funding. The need is clear for Oklahoma and its counties and cities to follow suit.

According to ARPA legislation, this funding was intended to give preference to “vulnerable populations,” and other guidance from the White House insists that the nation’s COVID-19 response be focused on equity – including equity for those with disabilities.

The fate of this vulnerable population is in the hands of leaders at the state, county, and city levels. I respectfully ask these public servants to choose to hear from the community of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while funds are available to address their needs.

To rectify the fate of this population will take the voices of many. Just as I stated to Ms. Jones, only our legislators will be able to make the difference in this crisis.

Elijah Blankenship is the chief operating officer of the Gatesway Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing residential and vocational services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Tulsa area.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.