Column: Gradually raising the state's minimum wage won't cause widespread inflation

I have been conflicted on the issue of raising the minimum wage for some time. We typically associate at or near minimum wage jobs with the restaurant and hospitality industries.

On the one hand, I have real empathy for folks who work these jobs. I can’t imagine trying to support myself or family with such jobs. All forms of work should be valued and respected.

On the other hand, I wonder why these folks don’t just learn a new skill so they can have a higher paying job and leave the low-wage jobs for the teenagers. We have a lot of taxpayer-supported education institutions and workforce development organizations.

Perhaps these folks have barriers to taking advantage of these education opportunities. Barriers that they simply can’t overcome. Perhaps they just enjoy their current work and don’t want to change.

Still another concern is that a minimum wage increase could cause widespread inflation that would impact everyone like businesses and consumers, including those people who directly benefited from an increased minimum wage. There might be a domino effect into other occupations that already pay well above minimum wage.