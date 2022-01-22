Column: Gov. Kevin Stitt showing real conservative values on his criminal justice reform initiatives

Conservative leaders have a duty to govern with a bold commitment to the principles that best serve our citizens and communities. In 2018, the voters of Oklahoma put their confidence in Kevin Stitt, who received more votes than any gubernatorial candidate in Oklahoma history.

In just three short years, Stitt has proven that evidence-based policy and conservative reforms to the legal system will improve public safety and help make Oklahoma communities stronger.

Under his leadership, crime and recidivism rates have gone down because of the strong conservative policies. These policies also successfully lower the state’s prison population and reduce the state’s incarceration rates, ultimately saving Oklahomans millions of tax dollars.

With public safety and the rule of law paramount to Stitt’s initiatives, he signed conservative legislation that made retroactive State Question 780, which was previously passed with overwhelming support from voters. This voter-approved legislation reclassified simple drug possession and low-level property crimes as misdemeanors, creating more resources for investigating and locking up the most violent offenders.