Column: Giving up the game of 'beat the clock'

They debated amongst themselves and then asked a follow-up question. “Does not being a ‘doing machine’ mean that you won’t unload the dishwasher while talking to your sisters on the phone?”

This question stumped me. Technically I am not sitting down and relaxing, and it’s true that my attention is somewhat focused on the dishes themselves. I observe dirty-dish-rejects and incompletely dried ones, so it’s not a mindless activity.

My ever-thoughtful kids added that the inevitable clanging of dishes in the background would make it harder for my sisters to relax on the call, “and it’s quite possible that they share the same goal as you. COVID has made everyone reconsider how we spend our time, Mom.”

This gave me pause for thought. Was everyone like me feeling so rushed, and by the way, what is behind my need to be a “doing machine?” Also, how much downtime is needed to recover? Maybe answers to these questions would help me change my behavior.

As Google explained to me, we are a society plagued by “hurry sickness.” Many of us feel compelled to work and produce at high speed, which has many consequences, including trouble concentrating, remaining present in our relationships and providing self-care.