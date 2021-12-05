Column: Give more than money this season

Fast forward three years, and I am so glad that I took that leap of faith. It has been an incredible journey — a journey filled with twists, turns and some occasional roadblocks, but as a team we have navigated the challenges. And I can proudly say we are at approximately 90% of our goal.

The finish line is in sight.

Despite my initial trepidation, this journey has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have had the pleasure of meeting many incredible people and have forged some lifelong friendships.

I have acquired new skills and developed existing skills. Pushing myself outside of my comfort zone has increased my self-confidence. Serving the organization in this capacity has enabled me to make a lasting impact on the community that will live on far beyond what my dollars alone would have enabled.

In other words, it has given me a sense of purpose beyond family and work.

Lastly, but certainly not least, working on the campaign has been a personal bright spot for me during what has been a very challenging time for the world as we fight a global pandemic.

So, as we close out this year and season of giving, I encourage you to give back to your community, whether it be with your time, talent or treasure.

Cara Hair is vice president of corporate services and chief legal officer for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.

