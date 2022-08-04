Firefighting and emergency response professions have always been grueling, back-breaking and physically demanding work.

An average 25-year career often leaves first responders with at least a moderately sized book full of injury reports, surgical interventions and the aches, limps and scars to carry into retirement. Yet many times, the most painful scars they will carry are not visible.

According to numerous studies, almost one-third of our firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical workers will experience a diagnosable disorder or form of mental illness during their tenure of service.

Even more staggering, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration reports that firefighters are more than three times more likely to attempt suicide than the general population. Studies show that more firefighters and police officers will die each year by suicide than by any other line-of-duty cause.

When it was discovered that cardiac health posed the most significant risk to first responders in the 1970s and 1980s, we responded by creating mandatory fitness regimens and medical assessments. As cancer emerged as the No. 1 killer of firefighters in the 1990s and early 2000s, we responded with presumptive laws and interventions ranging from greater emphasis on decontaminating our bunker gear to federal bans on known carcinogens.

It is becoming clear that post-traumatic stress and suicide have emerged as the greatest long-term threats to our first responders today. It is vital that we identify these root causes and craft effective solutions.

For starters, you only have to look at the ever-changing landscape of emergency response in the last generation to see underlying reasons for increased mental health trauma.

In 1991, Tulsa firefighters responded to 10,087 calls for service. In 2021, it was more than a six-fold increase to 67,488 calls with fewer firefighters than we had 30 years ago.

We used to respond primarily to structure fires. Now, it is an ever-expanding list including working on the front line of heath care issues like cardiac arrests, trauma, the opioid epidemic and COVID-19. We respond to hazardous materials calls of the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive variety. We jump into technical rescue disciplines in every environment from swift-water to trenches to structural collapse in disaster zones.

Even a single exposure can be enough for lasting mental health effects. Compounding that thousands of times over the course of a career can be too heavy a load for the strongest of men and women.

Tulsa firefighters have been working to provide resources at the local level through our own “Fire2Fire” peer support team and a partnership with First Responder Support Services.

Under Oklahoma Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest and the Department of Public Safety, the First Responder Wellness Division was created to assist all state emergency response personnel in accessing such resources.

Our parent organization, the International Association of Firefighters, invested millions of dollars founding the Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery in Maryland. This is a one-of-a-kind clinic focused on treating firefighters battling issues from post-traumatic stress to substance abuse and addiction.

Unfortunately, there are still significant gaps in the recognition and treatment of such issues here in Oklahoma.

Dr. Robert Block, a retired pediatrician who spent a lifetime transforming the diagnostic approach to child abuse, neglect and trauma and fellow member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board, introduced us to the term “brain health,” which the board listed as a top community concern coming into 2022.

For the last five years, firefighters and our fellow first responders have advocated for comprehensive health care options be included in workers compensation as a line-of-duty injury or illness.

Oklahoma House Majority Leader Josh West began introducing legislation for this change in 2017. His legislation and similar bills from Rep. Chris Kannady have passed the House floor each session from 2018-2022, only to fail to be heard in the Senate.

The leadership of more than 4,000 firefighters and 6,000 law enforcement officers will continue to press for the support we need to take care of first responders, so that we can care for and protect the public.

Ignoring the impact of unseen wounds is not an option. We must be vigilant and continue to take action to save the lives of those sworn to save others.

Matt Lay is the president of Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.