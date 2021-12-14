Column: Getting ready for war of the wedding

Really, I’m not here to mock doting parents. Sometimes engaged couples just have a simple misunderstanding. (“Oh, it’s student loans the government is talking about forgiving! I thought they were going to forgive flocks-of-bejeweled-peacocks-spelling-out-the-couple’s-names loans. I always get those two mixed up.”)

I dearly wish America could get over the myth that The Big Day must be the highlight of a couple’s life. It’s a mere beginning. I’m glad entrepreneurs don’t buy into the Most Important Day of My Life philosophy. (“Forget innovation, expansion and franchises! I’ve still got my oversize scissors and that length of red ribbon. That’s all that matters.”)

I realize couples want to share a perfect day with as many of their loved ones as possible. But is it worth freaking out over mailing an embossed “Save the Day” invitation to every sorority sister, every incontinent childhood neighbor, Unibrow Guy from the IT department and those Viking cousins whom Ancestry.com tracked down?