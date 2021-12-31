Column: Getting Oklahoma back on track with health

For almost two years, we’ve lived with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that time has been difficult for many Oklahomans. With increased stress and disrupted routines, we’ve seen people slide from healthy habits, like regular exercise and good nutrition, and cope instead with increased tobacco and alcohol use and less-healthy food options.

Now, with the new year around the corner, is a great time to start recommitting to healthy behaviors, and there are resources from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust that can help Oklahomans make small but meaningful changes.

Long-term health plays a key role in our bodies’ ability to fight all infections, not just COVID-19. By keeping ourselves healthy, we can reduce comorbidities that increase the risk of severe illness.

The rise in tobacco use during the pandemic has been concerning. Smoking and tobacco use lead to negative health outcomes and worsen a person’s ability to recover from a serious illness.