Column: Getting Oklahoma back on track with health
Column: Getting Oklahoma back on track with health

Hunger Free Oklahoma is an awardee of the TSET Food Systems Impact Grant. Part of the grant covers the Double Up produce voucher system used at farmers markets throughout the state.

For almost two years, we’ve lived with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that time has been difficult for many Oklahomans. With increased stress and disrupted routines, we’ve seen people slide from healthy habits, like regular exercise and good nutrition, and cope instead with increased tobacco and alcohol use and less-healthy food options.

Now, with the new year around the corner, is a great time to start recommitting to healthy behaviors, and there are resources from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust that can help Oklahomans make small but meaningful changes.

Long-term health plays a key role in our bodies’ ability to fight all infections, not just COVID-19. By keeping ourselves healthy, we can reduce comorbidities that increase the risk of severe illness.

The rise in tobacco use during the pandemic has been concerning. Smoking and tobacco use lead to negative health outcomes and worsen a person’s ability to recover from a serious illness.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a TSET program, offers free services to help Oklahomans quit tobacco. Helpline services include text and email support, phone and web coaching, patches, gum, lozenges and more. Since 2003, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has helped more than 470,000 Oklahomans with their tobacco cessation efforts. For additional support, I encourage Oklahomans to call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit OKhelpine.com.

We know that food insecurity, already a problem in Oklahoma, increased during the pandemic. To help provide the healthy foods Oklahomans, including children, need to thrive, TSET awarded Food Systems Impact Grants to programs statewide, including the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Hunger Free Oklahoma.

Increased access to nutritious foods will help Oklahoma families lead healthier lives by reducing risk factors for obesity and several diseases, including cancer.

Physical activity and proper nutrition are proven to protect against many causes of preventable death. TSET’s Shape Your Future program provides tangible ways Oklahomans can get active and eat healthier. The program highlights easy ways to work in exercise throughout the day and get children involved in being active.

For healthy nutrition, the program offers meal prep ideas, money saving tips and kid-friendly recipes. Learn more at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.

TSET programs are a great tool to help all Oklahomans prioritize their health after a collectively stressful time. I encourage you to take a look at them and begin to adopt the ones that you and your family need.

Now is the time to look ahead and make a change. Join me in creating a stronger, healthier Oklahoma together.

Featured video:
Bruce Benjamin

Bruce Benjamin

 Courtesy, TSET

Bruce Benjamin, Ph.D., is the vice-chair of TSET and the retired vice provost for graduate programs, associate dean for biomedical sciences and associate professor of physiology at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.

