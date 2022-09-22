On Sept. 16, survivors of childhood sexual abuse saw a victory in the signing of the federal "Eliminating Limits to Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Act," eliminating the statute of limitations for victims who seek to file civil claims.

It passed unanimously in the U.S. House and Senate.

The average age a survivor chooses to disclose child sexual abuse is 52; numerous studies demonstrate two-thirds are reported over the age of 18, often after the statute of limitations has expired. According to CHILDUSA, principal factors in delayed disclosure include nature of the abuse, imbalance of power between adult and child, and social and mental health issues surrounding the trauma.

Unfortunately, this abuse is not rare. One in four girls and one in 13 boys are sexually abused in the U.S. each year; 91% by someone known.

This can result in short- and long-term depression, PTSD, substance abuse, unwanted/unplanned pregnancies, increased risk for suicide attempts and other physical or mental consequences.

The estimated costs of medical care and therapy for victims over their lifetime exceed $200,000. The estimated total lifetime economic burden in the U.S. in 2015 was at least $9.3 billion.

The legislation passed by Congress is monumental. It will allow more of those traumatized by childhood sexual abuse the opportunity to secure justice.

Now that Congress has taken this bold step, I hope Oklahoma follows. The Hidden Predator Act, which I authored and helped pass in 2017, extended the statute of limitations for victims to the age of 45. But because the average age of disclosure is 52, we clearly must do more.

I recently listened to an interim study at the Oklahoma Capitol focused on criminalization of domestic abuse survivors.

The formerly incarcerated women who testified about fighting back against their abusers had a common denominator. Each was sexually abused as a child. This demonstrates how child abuse victims' lives are permanently altered by their assaults. They deserve the chance to seek justice.

Our statute of limitations laws protect the wrong people. They leave insufficient time to seek relief for crimes that are predicated on secrecy, shame and manipulation. It often takes years, decades even, for survivors to grasp what has happened: that an adult, often a trusted authority figure or a family member, horribly wronged them.

By eliminating the statute of limitations and opening a look-back window, Oklahoma would be in line with other states.

As of January 2022, 49 states eliminated the statute of limitations for criminal charges; 17 states eliminated limitations for civil charges; and 27 states have a revival or window law for expired civil claims.

Oklahomans like to think of themselves as tough on crime but, ironically, our laws are an outlier when it comes to sexual predators.

I hope my colleagues in the Legislature will work this year to eliminate the statute of limitations and send a clear message: it is never too late for abusers to be held accountable and brought to justice.

Carol Bush has served House District 70 in Tulsa since 2016.