Column: Get rid of bachelor's degree requirement for Tulsa Police

The Tulsa Police Department problem maintaining a full complement of sworn officers is multi-factored with a significant factor in the bachelor's degree requirement.

On the surface, it seems like an essential requirement, but the truth is that it is unnecessary — it leaves TPD short-staffed. With fewer officers patrolling the streets, it's less safe.

The ill-informed decision to implement the four-year degree began in the mid-1970s and was fully implemented in the 1990s.

Former Assistant Chief of Police Clinton Riggs championed the educational requirement. At the time, only a high-school diploma was required. Riggs started the police science program at the University of Tulsa. My training class was the first where almost every officer was also a university student. Veteran police officers called us "school boys," which was not a compliment.

In the 1960s the Vietnam War was in its infancy, cities across America were burning, and police officers were being harassed and murdered. In response to what seemed to many as the decline of civilization, President Lyndon Johnson formed the President's Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice.

Among the more than 200 recommendations spanning a wide swarth of law enforcement areas, a significant one dealt with educational requirements for police officers. The guideline was that by 1984, every police officer have a baccalaureate degree.

In response, the Law Enforcement Assistance Administration was created in 1968 to fund educational programs, research, state planning agencies and local crime initiatives as part of Johnson's "war on crime." It also oversaw the Law Enforcement Education Program that provided low-interest loans and grants to police officers going to college.

The outcome was that police officers across the country – and many in Tulsa – decided to become "schoolboys." Free money was better than working extra jobs to supplement the TPD salary of $400 a month. The federal government paid for school even if officers didn't have intent to learn.

What followed was the waste of millions as universities developed police science and criminal justice programs to get that federal money. By the time the program disbanded in 1988, most universities dropped the programs.

Large police organizations have multiple sworn positions, each with its unique set of tasks. The idea that every entry police officer needs a bachelor's degree is like requiring every new American Airlines employee have a pilot's license.

My life's work has been understanding and improving police organizations and educating those who want to become police officers. My 1978 dissertation for my doctorate degree in education from the University of Tulsa focused on the relationship between college education and police performance.

Tulsa officials must ask themselves what level of education should entry officer be required to possess?

Of course police officers should be educated. However, my research determined that the best performers were those officers who were active learners.

The higher-performing officers were actively engaged in the learning process. For example, the officer with an associate's degree actively working towards a bachelor's degree is a higher-level performer than an officer with a juris doctorate who has disengaged from the learning process. Bad behavior is not stopped by a college degree.

My conclusion is that TPD leaders along with the mayor and city councilors should immediately reassess the requirement that beginning officers have a bachelor's degree. Doing so will increase the number of TPD officers.

As for us "school boys," after earning our degrees and proudly serving TPD, we left and became chiefs-of-police, sheriffs, professors and one even became a dentist.

The last time I saw Riggs, I thanked him for the inspiration and motivation he provided us to achieve more than we could have without his guidance.

Jerry Griffin, holds a doctorate of education and has more than 40 years of teaching experience criminal justice. He is a member of the Tulsa School Board.