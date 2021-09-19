Column: Furthering Tulsa's rich Latino culture in the mission of the Hispanic American Foundation

I moved to Tulsa in late November 2004 for a position that relocated me from the neighboring state of Texas.
A little background on me, my elevator pitch. I’m originally from Eagle Pass, Texas, a small border town southwest of San Antonio with a predominantly Latino population.
Before moving to Oklahoma, my daily life was 100% influenced by the Latino culture. That reality hit after I nonchalantly asked a question to the only person with whom I had interacted, the apartment manager.
I recall walking up to the front office and asking the location of the nearest H-E-B. Thinking back, I guess I could have said grocery store, but I was a fresh transplant and the blank stare in her eyes said it best.
I’m not in Texas any more, Toto, I thought to myself.
I embarrassingly recall explaining to her what H-E-B was but stopped because it wasn’t changing my situation. The sadness and homesickness set in immediately.
I realized I had left a lot more than my family back in Texas. I eventually got directions to a nearby grocery store.
On one of my initial visits I recall perusing the isles and hearing something all too familiar. There was a Latino family shopping, and they were speaking Spanish.
I tried not to pry, but I enjoyed the sound that reminded me of home.
Before I plugged myself into my job and picked up a few hobbies, I would occasionally visit the store when I needed a dose of español. This was before I discovered culturally rich east Tulsa.
East Tulsa back then had the highest concentration of the Latino population and commerce. It’s still a center of Latino life and culture.
A few years later, I was approached at work about interest in attending the fundraising event Noche de Gala by the Hispanic American Foundation.
Initially I attended because it was a fancy free meal and fun event, and I never passed up on the opportunity to dress up.
After that first gala in 2008, the next year I was invited again. Of course, I attended. I was the company’s go-to for this event.
A few years of attendance, I was asked to join the board. I accepted because I believe in its mission. The foundation is dedicated to the preservation, appreciation and promotion of Hispanic culture through scholarships grants, and the presentation of cultural programs.
Since joining the board, I’ve served in various roles. The all-volunteer foundation was founded in 1990 and is still going strong.
In my eyes, the biggest day of the foundation is the annual announcement of scholarship winners at the celebration dinner.
That dinner is typically attended by the winning high school seniors and their parents/ guardians along with the board of trustees. The room glows with pride and gratitude expressed by both the parents and students.
Being fluent in Spanish, I take this opportunity to converse with the parents in their native tongue. These parents, just like my own, look forward to a better future for their kids. The first step has begun.
Through this single fund-raising event, the board raises enough money annually to continue the mission and vision.
The work that happens behind the scenes is hard. But, what this group of dedicated board members, past and present, does and continues to do is inspiring.
I am a first generation Mexican-American and second in my family graduate from college. My parent championed education to create better opportunities for our family.
Money for school is a barrier, and the Hispanic American Foundation is consistently giving scholarships for deserving and dedicated individuals.
This year the Hispanic American Foundation Noche De Gala fundraiser is on Nov. 6. Please visit the Hispanic American Foundation website at haftulsa.org to see how you can help.
Ismael Martinez, Jr. is a board member for the Tulsa Hispanic American Foundation and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.