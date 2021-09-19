Column: Furthering Tulsa's rich Latino culture in the mission of the Hispanic American Foundation

That dinner is typically attended by the winning high school seniors and their parents/ guardians along with the board of trustees. The room glows with pride and gratitude expressed by both the parents and students.

Being fluent in Spanish, I take this opportunity to converse with the parents in their native tongue. These parents, just like my own, look forward to a better future for their kids. The first step has begun.

Through this single fund-raising event, the board raises enough money annually to continue the mission and vision.

The work that happens behind the scenes is hard. But, what this group of dedicated board members, past and present, does and continues to do is inspiring.

I am a first generation Mexican-American and second in my family graduate from college. My parent championed education to create better opportunities for our family.

Money for school is a barrier, and the Hispanic American Foundation is consistently giving scholarships for deserving and dedicated individuals.

This year the Hispanic American Foundation Noche De Gala fundraiser is on Nov. 6. Please visit the Hispanic American Foundation website at haftulsa.org to see how you can help.

Ismael Martinez, Jr. is a board member for the Tulsa Hispanic American Foundation and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.

