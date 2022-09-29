Column: Free speech should always be defended in political campaigns

We’re in the final countdown of an important midterm election cycle. So, get ready for significant political advertising as Nov. 8 approaches, including money spent by corporations.

While my home state of Oklahoma limits individual contributions made directly to state, county or local level candidates, corporations may make unlimited expenditures in support of their favored candidates or in opposition to the ones they don’t like — so long as those expenditures are not coordinated with the candidate committee. Regardless, both individuals and corporations are required to file certain ethics reports.

Though surprisingly in recent weeks, there have been calls from a handful of conservative grassroots activists in Oklahoma calling to ban corporations from engaging in political advertising. But the U.S. Supreme Court and defenders of the First Amendment vehemently oppose such calls. In fact, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court Decision in 2010, Citizens United, clarified that corporations are entitled to similar rights of a natural person — free speech being one of them.

The U.S. Supreme Court was deeply divided on that battle of free speech as it pertained to use of a corporation’s general treasury funds. The majority opinion, written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, clarified political free speech rights: “political speech is indispensable (absolutely necessary) to decision making in a democracy, and this is no less true because the speech comes from a corporation.”

Justice Antonin Scalia and four other U.S. Supreme Court Justices ruled in favor of Citizens United, which is a 501c4 not-for-profit corporation, against the Federal Election Commission. And although the late Scalia was a staunch conservative on the bench, he was praised by his adversaries. Even President Barack Obama recognized Scalia’s brilliance shortly after his passing stating, “… (he had) a brilliant legal mind with an energetic style, incisive wit, and colorful opinions. He influenced a generation of judges, lawyers, and students, and profoundly shaped the legal landscape. He will no doubt be remembered as one of the most consequential judges and thinkers to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Prior to that ruling, Citizens United was under possible heat for promoting "Hillary: The Movie" in advance of Hillary Clinton's presidential bid that illustrated, in part, how bad she may have been as U.S. president.

Screaming foul play every time a corporation engages in political activity against your favored candidate yet turning an eye if that corporation supports your favored candidate is kind of like talking out of both sides of the mouth.

If those advocating against an association's or corporation’s right to free speech were effective, they’d essentially shut down the free speech of the National Education Association, National Rifle Association, National Federation of Independent Business, chambers of commerce, associations for farmers and ranchers, oil and gas associations and others. The court has recognized that the First Amendment applies to corporations more than once, such as with the cases of First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti and NAACP v. Button.

Free speech is the quintessential means of holding officials accountable to the people, and because of that, political speech must prevail against laws that would suppress it.

Thus, neither party should be advocating to restrict speech or screaming foul play every time they lose a race. Instead, work harder next time, work smarter, play by the rules and win.

JJohn T. Fritz is a Tulsa-based ad consultant who serves as a co-founder of Tomahawk Strategies, Inc., which has managed 190-plus political and public relations campaigns. Fritz also serves as an advisor to nonprofits and corporations across the nation.