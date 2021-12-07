Column: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four children dead and seven more injured.

The deaths at Oxford last week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth anniversary of the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. That shooting left 20 children dead, and officially marked the start of our national acceptance of sacrificing innocents on the false altar of gun rights.

After every one of these shootings, we ask ourselves: How could this happen again? When the actual question we should be asking ourselves is why doesn’t this happen with more horrifying frequency than it already does?

And it is our national shame that we have become as accepting of it as we have.

After a lull during the pandemic, school shootings are once again on the rise, the New York Times recently reported, citing numbers by Education Week. There have been 28 school shootings resulting in injury and death so far this year, with 20 reported since Aug. 1.