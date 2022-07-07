Column: For two decades, Girl Scouts Beyond Bars breaking cycle of incarceration among for young girls

Twenty years ago, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma quietly implemented a new program defying all stereotypes of crafting and cookies. Two decades later this program is more timely, more relevant and more needed than ever: Girl Scouts Beyond Bars.

Aside from a family member’s death, one of the most traumatic experiences a girl may have is the incarceration of a parent. An estimated 4,500 children in Oklahoma have an incarcerated mother, and more than half of those previously lived with only their mother, according to Oklahoma’s Children of Incarcerated Parents Task Force.

When a mother is incarcerated, it is beyond disruptive. It is catastrophic.

Children of incarcerated parents are more than three times more likely to be incarcerated themselves. They are more likely to withdraw, show aggression, perform poorly in school and display a multitude of other harmful behaviors that feed into trauma, resulting in poor outcomes.

Girl Scouts Beyond Bars is a program rooted in trauma management, problem solving, social skill development and designed to reunify families and overcome the emotional and social impact of incarceration. Each month girls and their siblings are provided a sack lunch and transported to visit with their mothers in a correctional facility. They spend time with their mothers and participate in Girl Scout troop activities.

A child’s first trip to the prison can be scary and emotional. Highly-trained staff and volunteers provide emotional support and coping strategies to subdue fears and ensure a positive experience.

In many cases, this is the only opportunity children have to see their mothers. But Girl Scouts Beyond Bars is more than a monthly visitation program.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma incorporates comprehensive leadership and youth development to address the specific and unique needs of children and families while their mothers are incarcerated. That support continues after the mother’s release when she faces increased barriers, from high fines and fees to biased housing, education and employment.

Between visits, girls connect with their peers at weekly Girl Scout meetings. Mothers participate in parenting classes and cognitive behavioral workshops accredited by the Department of Corrections and facilitated by Girl Scouts Beyond Bars staff, expediting their release and reuniting them with their families more quickly, while continuing to be supported and mentored through a vast array of community resources.

Girl Scouts Beyond Bars has served as many as 500 children and 350 mothers each year. The program is completely free for the girls, siblings and families.

The program is vital for families to reconnect and reframe their relationships. It is powerful to see a 15-year-old daughter reunite with her mother, whom she had not seen since she was 4-years-old.

Or a mom who was just released two months ago after serving 17 years in an Oklahoma prison. Her daughter was just 3-years-old when her mom was incarcerated. She entered the Girl Scouts Beyond Bars program a brief time later and they are reunited today - adjusting and poised for success.

In these 20 years, Girl Scouts Beyond Bars has served thousands of mothers and daughters across eastern Oklahoma. And grasp this: No girl who has been part of the program has gone on to be incarcerated herself in Oklahoma. Not one.

Through this program, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is contributing to community efforts to break the cycle of intergenerational incarceration. This is what healing looks like in our community. This is what shoring up mental health supports looks like in our community. This is Girl Scouts.

Regina Moon is president and chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.