Column: Fix to supply chain woes is a 'Made in America' products

It helps that Kason is vertically integrated. That means the company simply needs to buy the raw metals needed for its metal stamping and die casting operations in order to make products—such as handles, latches, and hinges—that are in high demand right now.

However, other U.S. companies — the ones that depend on China and other countries — are waiting months at a time just to get manufactured components.

Why is delivery from China so slow right now? One problem is that production in China has slowed due to the COVID pandemic. But, also, U.S. consumers have grown more reliant on online retailers such as Amazon. And so factories in China have shifted to cranking out more consumer products — rather than manufacture industrial components needed by U.S. assembly plants.

There’s also the challenge of higher shipping costs. Cargo delivery from China now costs roughly five times more than it did a year ago, thanks to COVID disruption.

As a result, Finkelstein says Kason has seen a number of delays on specialty items. But the company is generally insulated from such shipping concerns. And Kason has also stocked up on American-supplied steel and other inputs.