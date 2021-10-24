Column: Finding the 'I' in teams embraces possibilities to learn, solve problems

If you have participated in sports or a business training program during the last few decades, an enthusiastic coach likely told you “There is no ‘I’ in team!”

Yet, lately, I’m noticing team blogs, podcasts and lunch-and-learn panels chock-full of I-words. Without a doubt, the last couple of years have required teams to fully embrace Innovation, Invention and Imagination.

In fact, our ability to solve challenges in new ways has depended on these important I-word behaviors, and not just in business or our personal lives. Our community’s hard-working nonprofits are leading with innovation while serving those in need.

If you know me at all, you may be saying the next line with me: We all need help sometimes.

The need for driving new approaches to overcome community challenges led the Tulsa Area United Way to launch the Social Innovation Grant Program in 2014, which has since provided over $1.8 million to startup nonprofit ideas.

The grants allow organizations to incubate initiatives and bring new strategies to Tulsa and the surrounding counties, creating relevant and timely solutions.