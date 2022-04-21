Column: Finding people who are driven to elevate all of us in a community

Recent events have challenged my core belief that as a civil society, a sense of unity and communal purpose drives public policy decisions. Often good people simply get it wrong.

Public officials are elected or appointed to serve diverse people and diverse interests, not only those who share their individual beliefs. Under the umbrella of a perceived need to protect one from the other, new policies are being promulgated in a race to the finish line of separation and division.

Women’s reproductive choices are under attack in a way that threatens maternal health and child well-being in a state where dismal outcomes already exist for both.

Young people are called out for their differences, shamed, and legislatively excluded.

The public education system is micromanaged to the point where teaching history and critical thinking skills put a teacher’s career in peril. Banning books is the latest rage.

The constitutional right for citizens to redress their government is on a path to be limited.

Where is the public investment in education quality for the 90% of our children who attend Oklahoma public schools? What happens to the victims of rape, incest, and sex trafficking who are impregnated? When did one’s feelings of discomfort about race, bigotry, and discrimination become a standard for classroom teaching?

These are weighty questions for sure that require us to listen, analyze, and to use our intellectual capacity to act.

Often, inspiration and renewed hope are found in the wisdom of individuals whose courage make them change agents. They are ones who compel us to be better and to do more, regardless of the difficulty of that work. They live among us in our communities, their work is often unnoticed, yet we celebrate and thank them.

Many of us gathered in early April, just days apart, to honor the lives of two Tulsans who contributed mightily to getting it right.

Julius Pegues and Norma Turnbo were lifelong activists for unity and for an inclusive, engaged community. Between them, they voluntarily served with numerous public boards and authorities; community organizations and committees-all with the mission to improve Tulsan’s lives.

While they took different paths, they were trailblazers who demonstrated every day that resilience and perseverance produced results.

Julius was an unequivocal voice for social justice whose individual commitment to his community could not be deterred, despite the inequities and disrespect he often faced.

Norma used her keen intellect, warmth, and natural curiosity to disarm and to engage citizens in their community, educating them to work with each other for change.

Obstacles encountered throughout their lives had nothing to do with their respective merits or abilities, but frequently had everything to do with their race and gender.

They were different. They were the other. Strengthened by opposition, they simply moved forward from one challenge to the next inspiring those of us whose paths crossed theirs.

Julius and Norma understood and believed that inequity and injustice required their energy, their commitment, their time, their resources. A choice to do nothing was never a choice.

They became standard bearers for a better way with the depth of their love for their community reflected in their generosity to others. They were authentic and accessible.

In these difficult and troubled times, Julius and Norma are reminders that in our communities there are individuals who daily push against the “fatal dream of uniformity” to quote Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman. They are not driven by partisan or political divisions. They contribute to a society where unity and communal purpose elevate all of us in this unfinished business of learning to live together.

M. Susan Savage is executive director of Morton Comprehensive Health Services, former mayor of Tulsa, former Oklahoma secretary of state and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

