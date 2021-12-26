Column: Finding new loves in life's little annoyances through cancer battle

The sound of the wind whistling through the once-annoying and unattractive cracks in the door now have an ethereal song. An abundance of leaves in the yard I used to think was unsightly looks like a colorful dance as the breeze lifts them into the air.
A musty smell wafting from the attic as countless bins of holiday decorations collect in the living room brightens my smile when thinking about the added adornment soon to be displayed.
Then, there are the muttering mumbles and sighs of annoyance escaping from my teenagers’ rooms after urging them to pick up their wadded clothes off the floor.
These small reminders of home gave me gratification I had not had before my cancer diagnosis, relentless treatments and extensive surgeries.
The unfamiliar faces revolving in and out of my hospital room checking my vitals, poking my abdomen, peeking at my 20-inch surgery scar or jabbing my bruised arms to take blood for the sixth time in a week as though I were some kind of Frankenstein’s monster wore on my morale.
I knew the importance of it all, but I was fatigued and missing home. I have so many doctors to thank for their expertise and educated decisions to help rid my body of cancer with all the grueling treatments. They are heroes fighting this relentless enemy that afflicts so many people, and I’m in awe of their extensive knowledge.
Also, I would not have held my head high through those hospital halls without the steadfast support of my family and friends and even some folks I barely knew.
But through this winding road of uncertainty and struggle, the one thing I must be eternally grateful for is the valuable perspective I gained.
Many days and nights were spent crying from the waves of anxiety engulfing my thoughts: What if this? What if that? What about my children? What about my husband? When would I feel better? What would my scars look like? Would I have to do chemo again? How often would I keep coming back for checkups? Who would take care of my kids and tend to the house when my husband and I were in Houston?
Breathe. Just breathe, I would tell myself. At least that is the advice I had been given.
There were crying episodes. Cleaning episodes. Nesting episodes. Downsizing of clothes and clutter episodes. And then I would draw.
Drawing has always given me calm.
As I hobbled onto the plane departing to Tulsa from Houston after my second surgery, I kept my mind off the throbbing pain by reflecting on all the comforts in my life: My three children. My soft my bed and how restful I would feel when I crawled into the cool sheets.
The refreshing taste of the water in my own home. I thought about eating a slice of my mom’s pumpkin pie slathered with real whipped cream on Thanksgiving. All these visuals gave me peace. A peace I had not experienced in almost a year.
A year of appointments — most in Houston — including 3 months of chemotherapy, 2 1/2 weeks radiation and 2 surgeries, one which took more than 14 hours.
I would be home for the holidays, and there were feelings of gratitude I had not been able to fathom before. I realized at that moment the clichés of being present or being in the moment were words of truth. Truly absorbing the little moments around me soothed all my senses.
I wasn’t bothered the cracks under the door when the wind blew, the piles of leaves in the yard, the extra dust or the grumbles of my teenagers. Right in that moment, I found a new love for them all.
And I am thankful for it.
Gail Kamphaus Crouch is a resident of Tulsa who graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and the University of Oklahoma. The mother of three is now cancer free after multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.