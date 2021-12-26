Column: Finding new loves in life's little annoyances through cancer battle

Also, I would not have held my head high through those hospital halls without the steadfast support of my family and friends and even some folks I barely knew.

But through this winding road of uncertainty and struggle, the one thing I must be eternally grateful for is the valuable perspective I gained.

Many days and nights were spent crying from the waves of anxiety engulfing my thoughts: What if this? What if that? What about my children? What about my husband? When would I feel better? What would my scars look like? Would I have to do chemo again? How often would I keep coming back for checkups? Who would take care of my kids and tend to the house when my husband and I were in Houston?

Breathe. Just breathe, I would tell myself. At least that is the advice I had been given.

There were crying episodes. Cleaning episodes. Nesting episodes. Downsizing of clothes and clutter episodes. And then I would draw.

Drawing has always given me calm.