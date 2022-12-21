Column: Finding love by watching the words, influences around us

Being a pastor, I love to tell stories. A good story sticks in the mind. Perhaps that is why Jesus used them so often in his own teaching. Stories make a point while also driving home truth.

One story has stuck in my mind for years. No matter how many times I return to it, this particular story never fails to render something new.

Here goes…

An elderly Cherokee citizen is strolling the streets of New York City with a Manhattan native. As the two walk and talk, the American Indian turns to his companion and announces, “I hear a cricket.”

The urban friend, somewhat incredulous, responds, “That’s impossible. How could you possibly hear a cricket over the noise of traffic and the clamor of so many people? I don’t believe you.”

But he insisted. Serving as guide, the Native American led the native New Yorker down the sidewalk, across the street and to the lip of a small planter tucked beneath a restaurant window. Under a clump of leaves, the Indigenous man produced a solitary cricket.

The city friend was impressed. The American Indian said, “My ears are no different than yours. It all depends on what you have learned to listen for.”

To make his point, he pulled a handful of change from his pocket — quarters, nickels, dimes, pennies. Tossing the fistful into the air, the coins began to ping on the pavement. As if on cue, every head within a city block turned to look.

He repeated his point: “It all depends on what you have learned to listen for.”

Each time I tell this story, I think of Jesus’ enigmatic command from Luke 8:18: “Consider carefully how you listen.”

Indeed, much of our outlook on life is influenced by what we give our attention to, and the greater part of our attitude is determined by that to which we listen.

Pay attention to negative voices, and we will naturally become negative. Focus on bitter attitudes, and it won’t be long before our own attitude is as sour as month-old milk. If we pay attention to critical shouts and ultra-cynical voices long enough, the voice inside our head and the voice coming out of our mouth will be shrill and hostile.

Two emotions serve as clues that it is past time for us to find and focus on fresh voices.

Anger. Anger is ever-present in our world. From pundits to political candidates, from social media to road-side billboards, anger is easy to spot and hard to ignore. I have been told that if I am not angry, then I am not paying attention. But I am convinced that if I am always angry, it is because I am giving too much attention to the wrong things.

Anxiety. I have seen the mental health of my own congregation suffer over the past few years. In fact, I am very close to conducting as many funerals resulting from suicide as funerals directly related to COVID-19. Too little connection with others and too little communion with God have compromised our nerve and our nerves.

On this Christmas Day, we would do well to hear the command from Jesus again: “Consider carefully how you listen.” This means listening to something softer than the noise of polarization and the confusion of so many useless and joyless controversies.

And what is it that we should listen for?

The cry of a small baby from a distant century, born in the backwater of an ancient empire still echoes through the ages and around the world for those who have ears tuned to hear.

With no more volume than a small cricket, Jesus’ cries signal the arrival of a God who knows us better than we think and loves us more than we can imagine. If we can but listen past our collective anger and anxiety, we may very well hear the Voice that Charles Wesley calls “the joy of every longing heart.”

Indeed, it all depends on what — and perhaps, who — you listen for.

Deron Spoo is pastor of the First Baptist Church in Tulsa and a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.