Column: Find ways to reconnect with gratitude

In anticipation of Thanksgiving, it seems timely to reflect on gratitude. What does it mean to experience gratitude? How can I nurture an attitude of gratitude every day?

The Oxford English Dictionary defines gratitude as “the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness; a warm feeling of goodwill towards a benefactor.”

Former monk Jay Shetty suggests that gratitude is stopping, pausing, being present, and noticing the world around us. Similarly, author Eckhart Tolle explains that gratitude is sensing and appreciating the present moment. By contrast, he says suffering, frustration, and non-fulfillment results from the clash of our perceptions of what “should” be versus what actually is.

Such gratitude is practiced every day, not just in exchange for favors.

Motivational writer, and Oklahoma State graduate, Williams Arthur Ward said “Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” English philosopher G.K. Chesterton proposed that the chief idea of his life was taking things with gratitude, rather than for granted.

Gratitude can be connective. Expressions of gratitude can show care and affection, a gesture of kindness — to ourselves or others.

Some say it is impossible to feel grateful and negative at the same time. Our brains are wired to notice and dwell on negatives. It makes sense that in human history being attentive to threats could save a life.

However, this evolutionary negative bias now takes a toll. We can replace negative thoughts by practicing gratitude.

The Mayo Clinic suggests that if gratitude were a pill, we’d all be taking it because it improves sleep, mood, and immunity. Harvard Health Publishing reports that gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness, optimism, and improved relationships, perhaps because, with gratitude, we acknowledge the goodness in our lives.

It has been noted that, while gratitude can help us cope with the challenges of life, it is not insincere positivity. It is also not the humble brag. Gratitude is best given not as an obligation or to repay a debt.

To cultivate gratitude some journal or include an intentional act of kindness in their day. We can practice gratitude by volunteering with organizations to help others. We can simply say thank you more frequently, or intentionally recognize acts of kindness or good news.

While I appreciate all those approaches, and practice many of them, my favorite exercise for inspiring my own gratitude is meditation. It is a simple act.

I just stop to sense the world around me. It is a moment of escape from the whirlwind, to refocus my attention. By pausing, sometimes just for a moment, I can reconnect with myself, my day, and my priorities.

I am regularly surprised to find I have spun very far away from the present moment. I always feel grateful for what I observe and otherwise might have missed.

I hope you can join me in cultivating gratitude, on Thanksgiving Day, and every day.

Sarah C. Miller is a shareholder with Hall Estill Attorneys at Law and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.