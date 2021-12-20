Column: Find out more about the holiday suicide myth

Mental health professionals have long understood the importance of relationships and human connections with individuals who are having suicidal thoughts. It is a wonderful thing that many of the traditions we celebrate during this time of year foster an increase in the frequency and depth in our relationships with others.

We connect with our neighbors and co-workers. We make time to be with friends and family. Many of us re-engage with our faith communities and other cultural traditions. The power of these connections is an incredible thing.

The protective nature of relationships and connections with people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts has transformed the mental health profession. Although hospitalization is still indicated for some people, most individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts will find that mental health professionals are trained to provide outpatient management of their symptoms and to avoid hospitalization if possible.

Current clinical guidance recommends that clinicians prioritize outpatient treatment of suicidal ideation and only turn to hospitalization as a last resort.