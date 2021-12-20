Column: Find out more about the holiday suicide myth

For many people, the holidays can lead to more stress and depression than comfort and joy. The pressures of gift-giving, family gatherings and managing extra expenses can lead to significant increases in major depression and anxiety.
The holidays can be a painful reminder of loss and grief. Some people experience isolation and loneliness during the holidays. For others, the early sunsets and cold weather leads to increase in symptoms of depression.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all experienced an increase in stress, depression and anxiety. These stressors are especially difficult for individuals who have mental illnesses, with over 60% reporting increased distress from their conditions over the holidays.
Given the above, people often find it surprising that deaths by suicide are consistently lower in the month of December compared to other months.
Common sense would suggest that suicide should increase over the holidays. This myth is reinforced by classic films like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and hundreds of news reports that incorrectly suggest a link between the holidays and deaths by suicide.
The reality is that there is something about this time of year that is protective to mental health.
Mental health professionals have long understood the importance of relationships and human connections with individuals who are having suicidal thoughts. It is a wonderful thing that many of the traditions we celebrate during this time of year foster an increase in the frequency and depth in our relationships with others.
We connect with our neighbors and co-workers. We make time to be with friends and family. Many of us re-engage with our faith communities and other cultural traditions. The power of these connections is an incredible thing.
The protective nature of relationships and connections with people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts has transformed the mental health profession. Although hospitalization is still indicated for some people, most individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts will find that mental health professionals are trained to provide outpatient management of their symptoms and to avoid hospitalization if possible.
Current clinical guidance recommends that clinicians prioritize outpatient treatment of suicidal ideation and only turn to hospitalization as a last resort.
Unfortunately, most people who experience suicidal thoughts do not seek professional help. This is a tragedy as many social workers, therapists and counselors are trained in evidence-based practices that can save lives.
As we gather during this holiday season, the greatest gift many of our friends and family can receive is encouragement to seek help from a therapist or counselor.
Sadly, deaths by suicide have historically increased in the spring when there are fewer traditions that encourage connections between people. As we celebrate together this winter season, let us join together in a collective new year’s resolution: to maintain, nourish and protect our connections and time with each other into the new year — especially with those individuals in our community who are living with mental illnesses.
If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Jonathan Kratz, who holds a masters in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker, is a clinical assistant professor in the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work at OU-Tulsa.