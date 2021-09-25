Column: Federal Trade Commission protecting the McFlurry lovers from unfair business practices

In that case, McDonald’s would knowingly be luring us into their restaurants, well aware that many of us would be coming to a McDonald’s franchise either expressly for a McFlurry or to include one as part of our meal. McDonald’s also would realize, given how well they capture and track data and our habits in their stores, that many people who wanted a McFlurry would not simply leave, but rather purchase other things.

This is where deception and perhaps even fraud become relevant.

As WSJ reported, the path from urban myth to FTC issue was certainly no secret for McDonald’s or its franchisees, who knew the ice cream machines were not only unreliable, they were also difficult to fix.

In 2019, a private company, Kytch, built technology to help McDonald’s franchise owners diagnose when there was a real problem with the machines and to fix the machines themselves, saving a lot of McFlurry downtime. Of course, looking to find the loss where the win was within reach, McDonald’s told their franchisees they couldn’t use the Kitch technology.

What prompted the FTC to finally get involved was a Kytch lawsuit against McDonald’s.