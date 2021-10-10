Column: FDA inflexible approval process doesn't work for those with rare diseases like ALS

Does that mean we deprive those who might be helped of any chance? Of course not.

But the current processes for drug trial and approval do exactly that in the case of ALS and other rare diseases. Our regulatory process does not keep pace with the urgency of ALS.

Drug trials can drag on a decade or more. Most ALS sufferers do not live nearly that long.

In August, Congressman Markwayne Mullin called for more flexible treatment of ALS and for improved access to experimental treatments.

“We think it’s very possible that a drug will work well with some ALS patients and not others, kind of like chemotherapy therapy works well for some cancer patients and not some others. The fear is waiting on FDA approval, (while) the ALS patients are saying, ‘We’ll try whatever,’” Mullin said.

In addition to calling for FDA reforms, Mullin and every other member of the Oklahoma congressional delegation, except Sen. James Lankford, have co-sponsored the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies (ACT) for ALS Act to put more resources toward ALS treatment development.

We can solve urgent health needs when we put our minds to it. The quick, effective vaccine development during the pandemic proves that.