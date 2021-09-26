Column: Fathers need the same encouragement and support as mothers in raising children

There is no doubt that being a single mother is a tough job. Even with the laws originally put in place for widows and divorcees, the burden remains heavy.

As helpful as some of these platforms have been, they have crippled many by unintentionally promoting single-motherhood.

If you look at the image being pushed in today’s world, single motherhood is one of the most incentivized positions to hold — just look at the show “16 and Pregnant.” Think about some of the major giveaways you hear about or programs providing everyday aid; they are almost exclusively designed for single mothers.

It is great that we come together to fill the gap these women and children truly need, but let us not forget the cause of this; absentee fathers is where our crisis begins. We must start to recognize the cause if we hope to ever make a difference.

Most programs such as child support services treat the fathers as if they are the problem, when they are actually the key to the solution.

Child support is designed to help aid the raising of the child; however, it does not guarantee fathers involvement with the child, which can be a recipe for disaster.

Both parents become parents as soon as the child is conceived.