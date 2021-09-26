Column: Fathers need the same encouragement and support as mothers in raising children

There is no doubt that being a single mother is a tough job. Even with the laws originally put in place for widows and divorcees, the burden remains heavy.
As helpful as some of these platforms have been, they have crippled many by unintentionally promoting single-motherhood.
If you look at the image being pushed in today’s world, single motherhood is one of the most incentivized positions to hold — just look at the show “16 and Pregnant.” Think about some of the major giveaways you hear about or programs providing everyday aid; they are almost exclusively designed for single mothers.
It is great that we come together to fill the gap these women and children truly need, but let us not forget the cause of this; absentee fathers is where our crisis begins. We must start to recognize the cause if we hope to ever make a difference.
Most programs such as child support services treat the fathers as if they are the problem, when they are actually the key to the solution.
Child support is designed to help aid the raising of the child; however, it does not guarantee fathers involvement with the child, which can be a recipe for disaster.
Both parents become parents as soon as the child is conceived.
Mothers have nine months to bond with the baby and mature into their role. Fathers not married to the child’s mothers don’t always have the same opportunity to build that connection until he has a chance to hold his child.
Without that pivotal moment, the absentee father begins to manifest.
A child who leaves home without having had both relationships leaves without a full understanding of their identity. You get your values from your mother; attitude, belief, ethics, morals, manners and ideals. You get your value from your father; worth, merit and importance.
Children with a false sense of identity are affected developmentally, physically and emotionally.
According to census (2011), “The fatherless home issue affects one out of three children, 90% of runaway children, 85% of behavior disorders in children, 71% of high school dropouts, 85% of youth in prison, 63% of youth suicide.”
Taking a deeper dive into the suicide rate, in 2017, a total of 6,241 children between the ages of 15 and 24 took their lives. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death for individuals from the age of 10-14.
The impact on a child through a father’s absence is catastrophic.
We all want to see an end to this broken narrative and bring down these alarming statistics of abandoned children. We keep pushing for fathers to step up, not just financially or out of obligation, but in genuine engagement without giving them a path to do so.
Today’s fathers are some of the children who grew up with a single mother, not fully knowing what it was like to have a positive male role model.
To shift this paradigm, these fathers need the same effort, support and community. We must find a way to spur them on and celebrate their existence. Fathers, you are seen, heard and valuable — with great power comes great responsibility.
Suppose we continue to focus solely on aid without providing a way for fathers to be active participants in their children’s lives. In that case, we paralyze the youth of tomorrow.
We are building a future of broken leaders who will constantly search for their value in empty vessels such as insta credit, likes and followers. Instead of leading with integrity, honor and justice, we have left them to be swayed by money, status and celebrity.
Let’s pull the resources to help heal the family structure instead of encouraging further division.
Marquess T. Dennis is executive director of Birthright Living Legacy Inc., and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.