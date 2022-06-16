Column: Fatherhood training brings opportunities for growth and connection

Around Father’s Day, I find myself reflecting on the role of fathers in society. Some say that being a father is the highest calling a man can have on Earth.

Although my role as director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services positions me to make important decisions that affect the lives of 1.5 million Oklahomans, I am guided daily by the values, priorities and behaviors I want to exhibit in my irreplaceable role as father to my children.

At DHS, we see firsthand that involved fathers are linked to healthy children and strong families. However, more is required of men today to earn the title of a good dad than in days past.

In contemporary culture, fathers not only must provide for a family’s economic security, but also are expected to be nurturers and caregivers who fully engage their children emotionally and socially. In many ways, this shift is a good thing as it has motivated large numbers of men to take more active roles in their children’s lives.

Unfortunately, many of the supports we know facilitate father involvement have decreased, dissolved or never existed altogether.

Rural communities lack sufficient infrastructure to attract high-wage employers while urban communities have experienced decreases in work as a result of outsourcing. These factors severely limit men’s ability to fulfill the provider role.

In addition, increased non-marital childbirths mean that more children live apart from their fathers than ever before. And while simply living away from one’s children does not mean that a father cannot take an active role, the physical separation certainly makes maintaining a presence more difficult.

With these factors in mind, I am excited to announce new plans to support fathers in taking active roles in their children’s lives, as well as reduce community-level barriers. This is one component of OKDHS’ commitment to creating a stronger, healthier and more hopeful Oklahoma, as evidenced by DHS’ True North guiding principles adopted in 2020.

In alignment with the agency’s commitment to being a thought leader and embracing new ideas, we recently launched an innovative father involvement agenda with a series of town-hall style community conversations to learn about needs for and perspectives on fatherhood supports and services.

Almost 100 Oklahomans shared their vision for fatherhood services, which includes diverse and readily available services that can be tailored to the needs of local communities and specific father populations.

Following these learning opportunities, DHS is offering free-of-charge fatherhood training to community-based service providers.

In June, we will equip 50 organizations in the nation’s most respected and research-based fatherhood curricula, significantly increasing the number of fathers who have access to workshops offered by local and trusted providers. We plan to further demonstrate our investment in Oklahoma fathers through an upcoming funding opportunity for local organizations.

If you wish to register to become a vendor, you will be notified of this and other funding opportunities.

For more information about all fatherhood trainings and services, visit familyhood.org.

Justin Brown is Oklahoma’s Secretary of Human Services and director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

