Column: Extra! Extra! My life as a newspaper carrier

Personal items and school supplies were purchased from Canon’s Variety Store. Holiday gifts were purchased from Holman’s Jewelry and Fuji Kenobi’s Japanese Gift Shop. Fuji had an array of black lacquered musical jewelry boxes, elaborate kimonos and other imported oriental gifts.

My close-knit family consisted of my mother, Helen Gilbert; older sister, Louise Charles; along with my grandparents, Stewart and Louise Hobday. The church, pastored by Bishop Leo Musgrove, was instrumental in helping me establish a solid Christian foundation. Many of my friends were members, as were strong men and women of faith who served as role models.

In 1961, I left my paper route to go to college. My Booker T. Washington High School classmate, Barvell Patrick, and I were two Black carriers out of 42 featured in the congratulatory article of the Sunday, May 21, 1961, Tulsa Daily World. Twenty of the graduates vied for four $400 scholarships, and I received one.

I worked each college semester and during the summers. My first college job was as janitor and later teaching assistant. Upon graduation, I had a small outstanding loan and owed less than $1,500 for the four-year education. I credit the financial and work skills acquired on the route for much of my success.