Column: Extra! Extra! My life as a newspaper carrier

‘It’s still dark!” was my reply when awakened for my first Sunday morning newspaper delivery.
Upon signing up I wasn’t aware that the Sunday edition had to be delivered before daybreak, as the weekday Tulsa Tribune was delivered in the afternoons.
There were lots of surprises in store for me as a Tulsa World and Tulsa Tribune newspaper carrier.
From 1957 to 1961, the newspaper route was a constant. I delivered the paper until leaving for Langston University, the alma mater of my high school mentor, Mr. Harley T. King.
Newspaper bundles were dropped at street corners, after which I folded and placed them in my canvas bag. Various routes took me from Archer to Marshall Place between Elgin and Frankfort Streets. Greenwood Avenue was the core. Customers included maids, janitors, plumbers, teachers, preachers, hustlers, judges, principals, ice men, garbage collectors, numbers runners, taxi drivers, chauffeurs and housewives. There were barber and beauty shops, cleaners, boot-leg whiskey houses, barbecue shacks, hotels, and adult party houses for cards and dominos. Bertha’s rummage house clothed countless school children and was the brunt of many “dozens” jokes.
Most customers were kind; however, there were the exceptions. Some transactions taught me a valuable lesson about trusting adults at face value.
The north Tulsa carriers met weekly at the route house with Mr. Alvin Wiggins, the Tulsa World’s first African-American Circulation Department district manager. He managed rotating crews of 20 to 30 boys. He received the owed money and took orders for the coming week.
There were new customer promotion drives with incentive prizes. Mr. Wiggins was a role model and substitute dad for many.
A downside was the financial loss of delinquent accounts. Some homes required covert operations to collect the weekly 45 cents. “Extras” were copies left after completing our routes and were a source of immediate cash. In total, I netted about $20 a week.
Initially, I walked my route, then rode my bike, and by my senior year in high school I drove Bertha, a 1951 blue Dyna-Flo Buick. My mother purchased Bertha on time from the Acme Co., a store that sold everything from furniture to cars. I bought gas at Nelson’s gas station at Marshall Street.
My favorite route eateries were Watson’s Café, Hendricks and Pearson’s Beans Cafe. The stoic Mr. Pearson offered chili with or without beans and extra juice upon request. It was rumored that roaches were the secret ingredient to the irresistible taste.
A special treat between Sunday school and church service was a malt at Kyle’s Sundry, which was across the street from the Church of the Living God at Latimer Street.
Personal items and school supplies were purchased from Canon’s Variety Store. Holiday gifts were purchased from Holman’s Jewelry and Fuji Kenobi’s Japanese Gift Shop. Fuji had an array of black lacquered musical jewelry boxes, elaborate kimonos and other imported oriental gifts.
My close-knit family consisted of my mother, Helen Gilbert; older sister, Louise Charles; along with my grandparents, Stewart and Louise Hobday. The church, pastored by Bishop Leo Musgrove, was instrumental in helping me establish a solid Christian foundation. Many of my friends were members, as were strong men and women of faith who served as role models.
In 1961, I left my paper route to go to college. My Booker T. Washington High School classmate, Barvell Patrick, and I were two Black carriers out of 42 featured in the congratulatory article of the Sunday, May 21, 1961, Tulsa Daily World. Twenty of the graduates vied for four $400 scholarships, and I received one.
I worked each college semester and during the summers. My first college job was as janitor and later teaching assistant. Upon graduation, I had a small outstanding loan and owed less than $1,500 for the four-year education. I credit the financial and work skills acquired on the route for much of my success.
Today, newspaper boys have largely been replaced by adult carriers tossing the paper from cars, and fees are paid directly to the publishers. It is unlikely that you will ever meet your carrier. However, one fact remains: The Sunday paper must be delivered in darkness so that it can be enjoyed with the first cup of java at sunrise.