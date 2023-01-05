Column: Exercise to age gracefully

Inactivity is the single most important factor that diminishes our chances for good health and a long life.

There has been a negligible increase in life expectancy during the past 40 years, despite a profusion of major medical breakthroughs.

A baby born in 2014 can be expected to live between 80 and 85 years, but theoretically, he should live to be at least 120 years old, since research shows that human cells are capable of dividing and multiplying until 120.

Why don't we live as long as we could? For that matter, why can't many of us climb a few stairs without becoming short of breath? Because of inactivity.

I believe that inactivity is the single most important factor that diminishes our chances for good health.

Powerful research evidence supports this.

For example, in a study by Ralph Paffenbarger and W.E. Hale, 6,350 longshoremen who used different levels of on-the-job physical activity were followed. The workers who expended high levels of energy doing heavy work were shown to be only half as likely to suffer fatal heart attacks as were longshoremen whose workloads required only light or moderate physical activity.

The study concluded that consistent output of high energy protects against death from heart attacks.

Other research involving 17,000 Harvard University alumni ages 35 to 74 conducted by Paffenbarger and colleagues showed a direct relationship between death rates and energy expenditure. With or without consideration of risk factors such as smoking, hypertension and body weight, death rates among the alumni declined steadily as energy expended during exercise increased.

In a study of 4,840 participants who participated in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health and Nutrition Survey, it's estimated that moderate to vigorous physical activity was likely to prevent 110,000 deaths per year.

Most Americans want to carry out their normal daily activities feeling strong, in control and mentally sharp. But we cannot carry out even basic, modest tasks unless sufficient oxygen is circulated to the brain and every other part of the body.

As we age, it becomes increasingly difficult for the body to extract oxygen from the air we breathe. Insufficient oxygen extraction in the body is the main reason older people have difficulty completing tasks that used to be easy.

After age 30, our body’s maximum ability to extract oxygen may decrease by 10% each year. While a 20-year-old may be able to extract 40-50 liters of oxygen per minute — more than enough to carry out daily tasks — a 31-year-old may only extract 36 liters of oxygen per minute and a 32-year-old 33 liters per minute and so on until one day he hauls the trash to the curb and is left winded and scared.

However, our body can be trained to quickly and dramatically regain its ability to extract oxygen up to 40 to 50 liters per minute and beyond, and the typical 10% annual decline in oxygen extraction can be reduced to 5%. But, this state of peak fitness can be achieved only through regular, vigorous aerobic exercise.

Older Americans who have been sedentary should get a medical check-up before starting an exercise program. Grueling sessions on heavy equipment at a spa or bench pressing at a local gym are not necessary.

Walking is the best way to begin. Work up to a pace of 3 to 5 miles an hour, swinging your arms to get your heart beating at 60% to 80% of its maximum rate. Do this three times a week.

Swimming and low-impact exercises are helpful for older athletes, but warm up slowly and cool down after exercise.

Stretching and moving one's legs and arms for about 10 minutes are ways to increase the heart rate gradually before activity and to avoid blood pooling in the legs afterwards.

These benefits could include a longer life. Death can be delayed and illness prevented through regular, vigorous exercise.

Thomas W. Allen, D.O., is a retired Tulsa physician with more than 40 years' experience in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and sports medicine. He served as dean of the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine for more than a decade and helped establish the OSU Center for Health Sciences.