Column: Everyone must work to remove abusive, toxic environment for women in elected office

As the Oklahoma House minority leader, I’ve had the chance to meet Oklahomans from across the state who are considering a run for office. Through my experience, I can tell you, many qualified women in Oklahoma would be remarkable elected officials.

However, most women I talk to express strong reservations about running, and the reasons are nearly always the same.

Women have the same concerns as other candidates in terms of family and career considerations, but there are unique obstacles between women and elected office: historic institutional bias and a toxic, often abusive, political environment.

Partisanship across the country and in Oklahoma has increased over the last few years, and the divides in our country have become deeper and wider. This continuing shift, mixed with the accessibility and anonymity of social media, has created a political environment that emboldens hateful attacks on elected officials, especially women.

The attacks I receive from keyboard warriors on a regular basis aren’t based on policy or politics. They usually focus on my appearance or are sexual in nature, and this is the case for most women I know. You can imagine the toll that takes on any local or state elected official who is running their own social media accounts.

Contrary to popular belief, we don’t have staff running our accounts, so we see all the replies and messages, the good and the bad.

A study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that women are far more likely than men to face online abuse.

On Twitter, 15% of the messages aimed at female politicians are abusive, while comparatively, the number is between 5% and 10% for male politicians, according to the study. Additionally, abuse is exacerbated for minorities. Nearly 40% of Twitter messages aimed at women of color were categorized as abusive by the study.

It only makes sense that these attacks have a chilling effect on women who want to represent their communities as elected leaders. When potential candidates are mothers, they overwhelmingly feel the need to protect their children from seeing strangers viciously attack their parents.

The effects of these abusive online attacks can be seen on both local and national levels of government. While women make up half the population in the United States, 73% of the seats in the U.S. House are held by men. In Oklahoma, we see a similar trend. Only 22 women serve in the 101-member Oklahoma House, and among Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet, only five members out of 15 are women.

These trends of bias and abuse come at a cost, and it is a cost we all pay. The lack of women in leadership positions robs the government of the perspective and insight of our sisters, mothers, daughters and grandmothers.

Without the input of women, we see governments making health care decisions for women without any firsthand experience. To put it another way, we risk turning back the clock to a time when women were oppressed instead of empowered.

It is incumbent upon all of us to work together to remove abusive and toxic discourse and turn the tide for female representation in government.

Because of term limits, my time in the Oklahoma House comes to a close in November, which means the gender divide in the Legislature could grow.

Even though I’m leaving the Legislature, I plan to continue my efforts to ensure that more women feel empowered to use their voices and seek elected office. I hope you will join me in that worthwhile endeavor.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin has represented District 44 since 2010.

