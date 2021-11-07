Column: Everyone must participate to keep peace in America

Peace is the desired order of our lives. Human beings overwhelmingly yearn to live in peace. Sustaining our peaceful existence in the face of substantial threats is at the core of our being.
Keeping this peace requires the active participation of every community member. Thus, communities must be skilled in the art of threat assessment, which includes the ability to determine the credibility and seriousness of a potential threat as well as the probability that the threat will become reality.
Today, our country’s peace and our ability to maintain and expand it is endangered by the proliferation of attacks on our Constitution and the democratic processes it protects.
During my time as an Oklahoma peace officer, it became increasingly clear that threats to our peace extended beyond criminality and deep into political culture.
While Tulsa’s police chief, I attended the FBI National Executive Institute in Washington, D.C., where two colleagues and I lunched with former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger. Not surprisingly, our conversation with Burger turned to constitutional issues.
Within a few minutes, the chief justice reached into his suit jacket and produced a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution, a physical representation of our liberty. During our discussion, he pointed to the 52-word preamble, in particular the constitutional charge to establish justice and ensure domestic tranquility, as the foundation for a peaceful America.
His message that afternoon: Our sworn duty to protect the Constitution required vigilance and courage. These words ring true in confronting the big lie that our 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and the ensuing insurrectionist attack on the US Capitol.
American justice and domestic tranquility are works in progress.
Those willing to shred the Constitution in the name of a far-right mass political movement that emphasizes destruction of the rule of law, propaganda in the place of truth, extreme nationalism, militarism and the supremacy of both the nation and the single, powerful leader over the individual citizen exhibit dangerous fascist behavior.
These extremists who advocate the overthrow of existing systems of government and the persecution of political enemies under the guise of conservative values represent a serious threat to our peace.
A compassionate community committed to peacemaking and peacekeeping will do everything it can to move those who are set on destruction into a more positive focus.
However, history and experience tell us that using compassion and reason to redirect people who are fueled by anger and fear is a supremely difficult task. According to Marian Wright Edelman, Children’s Defense Fund founder, “democracy is not a spectator sport.”
Enhancing justice and providing for domestic tranquility requires an engaged community.
Successfully defending liberty has been a collaborative effort structured around raising one’s voice and exercising one’s right to vote.
Collaboration is not an easy process. Unlike cooperation, collaboration requires a real investment of time, energy and patience. It is also risky since it requires those involved to express ownership and responsibility for resulting decisions.
Collaboration is also rewarding. Those who labor together to create and execute an appropriate response to the ongoing threat to our democracy and our peace have a unique opportunity to place a distinctive mark on history.
I, too, have a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution as a reminder of what we value, and what is at risk.
Featured video:
Drew Diamond is a former chief of the Tulsa Police Department, former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.