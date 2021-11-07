Column: Everyone must participate to keep peace in America

Peace is the desired order of our lives. Human beings overwhelmingly yearn to live in peace. Sustaining our peaceful existence in the face of substantial threats is at the core of our being.

Keeping this peace requires the active participation of every community member. Thus, communities must be skilled in the art of threat assessment, which includes the ability to determine the credibility and seriousness of a potential threat as well as the probability that the threat will become reality.

Today, our country’s peace and our ability to maintain and expand it is endangered by the proliferation of attacks on our Constitution and the democratic processes it protects.

During my time as an Oklahoma peace officer, it became increasingly clear that threats to our peace extended beyond criminality and deep into political culture.

While Tulsa’s police chief, I attended the FBI National Executive Institute in Washington, D.C., where two colleagues and I lunched with former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger. Not surprisingly, our conversation with Burger turned to constitutional issues.