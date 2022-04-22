Column: EV legislative proposal would benefit consumers

I’ve always told people I have gasoline in my veins. My father owned a gas station when I was a young boy and later bought a dealership, where I spent much of my high school and college summers selling cars.

Years later, I now run a dealership of my own – but I’m replacing gas pumps with charging docks.

Our family-owned dealership in Wagoner has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in electric vehicle-specific maintenance equipment, chargers and mechanical training. From financing information on federal tax incentives to aiding customers in at-home charging solutions, our staff is equipped to assist consumers with their questions on this rapidly changing technology. The same is true for dealers across the state.

The EV movement is only going to continue growing. KPMG conducted a survey with automotive executives last fall where respondents expected over 50% of new vehicle sales to be all-electric by 2030. Oklahoma will play an important role in this evolution with an EV manufacturing plant planned in nearby Pryor.

Our Wagoner dealership dates back to the late 1940s. Throughout that time the technology has shifted, similar to our modern expansion of EV offerings. One thing that hasn’t changed is our role in serving our neighbors. From sponsoring youth sports teams to assisting with school events, we are truly ingrained into our small-town community.

Our story is similar to the almost 300 local dealerships in towns of all sizes across our state.

Auto dealerships are often one of the largest employers, economic investors and community champions in their areas. Oklahoma dealerships employ almost 15,000 direct jobs (with average salaries of over $50,000) and are responsible for another 15,000 indirect jobs.

Dealerships account for over 40% of Oklahoma’s total retail sales and pay billions of dollars in combined taxes each year.

We’re able to have this local presence and service through franchise agreements with automobile manufacturers. As with most industries, state laws are in place to guide that relationship, ensure fair competition and protect consumers.

There is currently a legislative effort to update these laws and modernize the relationship between local franchise dealers and their manufacturer partners. Senate Bill 512 benefits Oklahomans by bolstering customer data protection, improving manufacturer warranty obligations, expanding software update options and driving consumer choice through consistent wholesale pricing.

Out-of-state interest groups have been distributing inaccurate messages on this bill and labeling it as an attack on electric vehicles. This can’t be further from the truth.

SB 512 deals exclusively with franchise-model manufacturers and their relationship with dealers to best provide competitive pricing and accountable motor vehicle service for Oklahoma drivers.

Let me be clear - this bill is not shutting down existing Tesla service centers or preventing over-the-air software updates for EVs. It is not changing laws on how non-franchised brands can sell vehicles. Consumers who choose to purchase vehicles from non-franchised manufacturers will see no changes in how they buy or service their vehicles.

We love electric vehicles and dealerships of all sizes are expanding their selection of EVs and hybrids to meet the growing demand. This legislation helps us do that in a fair and competitive way.

The franchise agreement changes in SB 512 will benefit consumers in the pricing of vehicles and service work for both electric and traditional motor vehicles. A strong franchisee-manufacturer relationship will continue to benefit Oklahomans with competitive vehicle pricing, quality jobs and local investment in our communities.

Kevin Grover is the owner of Kevin Grover Buick GMC in Wagoner. He serves as the board chairman of the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.

