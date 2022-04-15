Column: Equity is not a zero-sum game

Recently, a Tulsa Public Schools school board candidate told the story of a third-grade girl who, upon seeing something online advocating for gay rights, asked her parent, “If I’m not homosexual, does that mean I don’t have rights?”

In his video, the candidate follows this story with an emphatic, “We cannot have this!” suggesting that the young girl somehow suffered harm upon hearing a marginalized group advocate for equal rights. Several people in the room applauded his rant.

I agree with the candidate on one thing: We cannot have this. We cannot have these teachable moments go unmet.

Our children need to be taught that equity is not a zero-sum game. Granting better rights to one does not take away rights from another. There is plenty to go around.

The continued use of a strawman argument — that any group who asks to be treated fairly is asking for the rights of others to be infringed upon — drives a wedge between an already polarized society.

In light of Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill, I am much more worried about the well-being of LGBTQ+ children and adolescents, who continue to have their existence invalidated, than I am about kids who do not identify as LGBTQ+ and are learning that people with different sexual orientations and identifications not only exist, but they have rights, too.

I am also worried about the reactive rebuttal that I’ve seen emerge over the past few years to seemingly any group that cries out for equal rights.

In 2020, in response to cries for justice after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police, a troubling number of Americans decided to stand in support of “blue lives” instead of a man who died when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Their response to Black Lives Matter? “All lives matter.”

This reactive response is also evident in the continued mistreatment and casting aside of undocumented citizens. Despite contributing to our communities in innumerable ways, undocumented Americans and advocates’ pleas for health care access and workers’ rights are quite often faced by commentary that effectively say, “Your struggles in this country are not relevant because you do not belong here.”

We could blame politics, but I honestly think we have an empathy deficit in our country. If our first responses were active listening and seeking understanding, as opposed to contrarianism and giving uninformed opinions, maybe people would find that marginalized groups’ pleas for equal treatment are not calling for any rights of the majority to be stripped.

Despite the unfortunate struggles that many marginalized groups face in our state and city, there are many ally organizations whose sole purpose is to prop up the rights of disenfranchised groups.

As the threat of LGBTQ+ book bans and blocking of critical education closes in on our community, I hope those affected the most and their allies are aware of local organizations such as Little Blue House, Freedom Oklahoma, Youth Services and The Equality Center, which all have programming to support LGBTQ+ people in our community.

I hope it is not naïve of me, but I am hopeful for that young girl mentioned by the school board candidate. There is surely nothing wrong with asking questions, and that was a very brave question.

My experience has shown that youth are willing to ask tough questions, which helps facilitate difficult conversations. The youth are having these conversations and standing up for social justice issues, as seen with the student-led walkouts protesting the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida.

I believe that little girl’s generation will mirror the youth movements that exude empathy, and hopefully will overshadow what is lacking in the previous generations. It is the adults that I worry about, many of whom would benefit from knowing equity is not a zero-sum game.

Equity cannot be treated like there’s not enough to go around.

Jabraan Pasha, M.D., is an internal medicine physician and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

