Column: Engineering powering Oklahoma's future

The rising aerospace industry and other industries in the Sooner State are generating demand for more than 3,000 new engineers annually in coming years. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nationwide employment growth for engineers, with nearly 140,000 new jobs expected during the decade of 2016–26.

Seem a little divorced from your immediate life? It’s not just the aerospace and high-tech industry where more well-trained engineers are needed.

Oklahoma needs engineers to help rebuild and repair more than 2,200 bridges. The state is set to receive $266.9 million to improve its bridges as part of a new funding program being launched by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Another $825 million will go to tribal transportation projects.

What about the water you drink, cook with, bathe in or give your animals to drink? Civil engineers are today looking at ways to give us all higher quality, clean water.

The Sooner State is eager to strengthen both the state’s technology and economic landscapes. As part of this investment, the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education committed $12.6 million to improve engineering studies at state universities in June 2021.