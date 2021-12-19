Column: Ending hunger in Oklahoma requires congressional help

We are standing at a pivotal moment in the struggle to end hunger in Oklahoma and across the nation. Hunger is a foundational issue. If we do not address hunger in a systemic manner, then investments in other areas will be undermined.
Without addressing hunger in our state, we will never be able to fully address health, education or poverty. This is why Hunger Free Oklahoma works every day to bring our public and private sectors together to ensure every Oklahoman has access to the nutrition they need to live healthy and productive lives.
When I was invited to speak at the Congressional House Committee on Rules roundtable on rural hunger on Dec. 8, I was both honored and excited to share this local perspective. The solutions that were expanded and strengthened during the pandemic demonstrated what works.
This roundtable provided us the opportunity to hold up the great work of so many in the last two years and advocate for programs that are crucial not only to hunger, but to the survival and success of communities on the margins.
The recommendations we shared with members of Congress reflect the sentiments shared by members from both sides of the aisle and many hunger experts before me: We must empower people and communities to make their own choices and identify local solutions.
We must remove red tape and invest in communities. We must incentivize rather than restrict. We must leverage the strengths of our private sector and existing systems, while ensuring equitable access.
If we are going to end hunger in Oklahoma we need congressional help.
Our first recommendation was to leverage the proven effectiveness and efficiency of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP (formerly food stamps), and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) programs. These programs leverage the existing infrastructure allowing Oklahomans to purchase the food they need, when they need it.
By expanding and strengthening these programs, we are not only fighting hunger, we are keeping local businesses open, and ultimately, helping to hold communities together.
We need to support and invest in programs that have shown to be the most efficient and effective at increasing food security.
Congress should authorize Summer EBT permanently; continue to ensure that SNAP benefits increase with inflation and food costs; allow for simultaneous participation in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations and SNAP; make WIC flexibilities and additional vouchers that were implemented during the pandemic permanent; and provide sufficient funding to scale nutrition incentive programs like Double Up Oklahoma, and/or integrate them into EBT systems.
Our second recommendation was to remove program requirements that exacerbate barriers.
Specifically, we need to remove, or provide exceptions to, the congregate feeding requirements of summer and afterschool meals; expand other proven models designed for our most isolated areas, including programs like the Meals to You pilot; and allow for an additional meal for children still in childcare later in the evening.
Finally, we asked that Congress fund public-private partnerships and identified cross-sector solutions. We can do this by investing in community-driven efforts reaching across issue areas to meet the whole needs of a community.
Solving an issue as widespread and systemic as hunger takes bold action, and now is precisely the time for bold action because we have seen exactly what works.
Some who call themselves fiscal conservatives may argue that we cannot spend the amount to implement all the solutions we suggested. But being a fiscal conservative doesn’t just mean limited spending, it means investing wisely. Bread for the World estimates that in health care costs alone, hunger costs the U.S. $160 billion per year.
If we add educational costs and lost opportunity costs, the number is much higher. We argue that ending hunger is one of the wisest and most fiscally-sound investments we can make.
In Oklahoma, and in rural areas across the country, working solutions are ready to be scaled, we just need the resources and flexibility; Congress has the power to provide both.
Chris Bernard is the executive director of Hunger Free Oklahoma.
Watch Now: What are we going to do about climate change
Chris Bernard is the executive director of Hunger Free Oklahoma.