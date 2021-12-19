Column: Ending hunger in Oklahoma requires congressional help

We are standing at a pivotal moment in the struggle to end hunger in Oklahoma and across the nation. Hunger is a foundational issue. If we do not address hunger in a systemic manner, then investments in other areas will be undermined.

Without addressing hunger in our state, we will never be able to fully address health, education or poverty. This is why Hunger Free Oklahoma works every day to bring our public and private sectors together to ensure every Oklahoman has access to the nutrition they need to live healthy and productive lives.

When I was invited to speak at the Congressional House Committee on Rules roundtable on rural hunger on Dec. 8, I was both honored and excited to share this local perspective. The solutions that were expanded and strengthened during the pandemic demonstrated what works.

This roundtable provided us the opportunity to hold up the great work of so many in the last two years and advocate for programs that are crucial not only to hunger, but to the survival and success of communities on the margins.