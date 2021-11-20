Column: Embrace the mashup of Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons

These days, we’re all used to walking through retail stores in October and dodging Christmas displays of inflatable Baby Yoda yard art while we’re still trying to find the perfect Halloween pumpkins to decompose on our front porches.

The real holiday season mashup controversy, though, emerges in November, when we try to determine when it’s appropriate to start slipping our disks by dragging out the Christmas décor and festooning the living room with enough sparkly baubles to trigger our glitter jitters.

Do we wait until we finish digesting our Thanksgiving giblets or move on into full-blown Yuletide beast mode?

I say go ahead and get jiggy with your tree trimming. Because let’s face it. Thanksgiving, while a worthy exercise in expressing gratitude for our blessings by replacing all of our bodily fluids with gravy, is a little like a pregame warmup for Christmas.

In fact, you’re likely to have some Thanksgiving leftovers mutating in your refrigerator when Dec. 25 rolls around.

So why not combine the celebrations into a giant two-month carb-laden extravaganza? Besides, the two holidays already have a lot in common.