Column: Election homework assignment from Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year

The English language is full of nuances. The word "politics" is an excellent example of such nuance.

On one hand, it can simply mean “the art and science of government.” On the other hand, it can cause rifts between family and friends unlike nearly any other word.

If politics is simply the art and science of government, then — as it happens — the vast majority of us are political because most of us rely on the government for various day-to-day aspects, such as safe roads, clean water, and good schools. Politics is simply the study of how we choose to organize our lives together as a group of people.

That said, perhaps what many of us mean when we claim we’re not political, is that we’re not partisan.

Maybe you see holes in the arguments of Democrats and Republicans alike; and, maybe, you see good things that both ideologies can bring to the table. If that’s you, you’re what we call an objective thinker.

Personally, I can’t think of anything more American than being able to see both sides of an argument. Our nation was founded on the principle that we don’t all have to believe or think the same way to build a thriving community together.

Now, just because you can see both sides does not exclude you from the importance of exercising your right to vote. At the risk of sounding cliché, people died so you could practice your right to make an informed decision. Still other people like me, who are citizens not by birth but by naturalization, spent years wishing they could practice this right.

My first homework to you as your State Teacher of the Year is to register to vote if you haven’t already. You have until Oct. 14.

If you have registered, your homework is to make sure you know where to cast your vote, or request and send your absentee ballot by Oct. 24; keep in mind, mail-in ballots must be notarized.

My next homework assignment is a bit more in-depth; it requires some studying. I ask that you research the candidates and vote based on qualifications, not necessarily party affiliation. For this homework assignment, you’ll want to see what your ballot will look like in advance.

In Oklahoma, we have something called “straight party voting,” where you can check one box in order to cast all your votes. For example, if you check “Democratic” at the top, you will automatically be casting your vote for all candidates under the Democratic party.

Here’s where I take issue with this.

Every candidate is a real person with a real family with real feelings who has spent months — if not years — working to earn your vote. Whether we agree or disagree with them, the least we can do is take a few extra seconds to fill in a box for each and every political race. The candidates have earned that from us.

Regardless of whether we are voting for or against them, they have earned the small amount of time it takes to pause and acknowledge their hard work, to look at their name, and maybe to breathe a prayer for them and their families on this possibly life-changing day.

These are people. They represent political parties, but that’s not really the point. The party is never the point. People are the point.

Your second homework assignment involves not checking that box on the top for only one party (even if you plan to vote for only one party). It is best practice to not put people in a political box and to give each candidate just a moment of time on this very important day in their lives.

The days leading up to and following Election Day tend to be a tense time. It’s possible all your chosen candidates will win; it’s possible they’ll all lose. Most likely, you’ll see a bit of both.

My experience includes voting for candidates who turned out to be disappointing and finding those I didn't choose growing into fantastic government officials. My point is that it's possible to be wrong, particularly if you watch elected officials during their terms and not just in the weeks just before an election.

So, your third and final assignment is to be a little more kind, gentle, and humble than necessary in the month of November.

As a choir student, I learned the words to our state song that so aptly describes our weather patterns with that famous line, “where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain.” I have watched you, my adopted home state, get out gloves and chainsaws to help your neighbor recover from the winds that threaten our state each spring.

I would ask you to do the same in November, as the winds of hate and intolerance can be just as deadly. No one wins in a war of ugly words.

We are all Oklahomans. Though we may disagree on how to solve issues, there are always things on which we agree.

We are better together: that which unites us is so much stronger than our differences. Let’s search for the corners where our values intersect.

Rebecka Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School and Oklahoma 2022 Teacher of the Year.