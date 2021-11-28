Column: Effective ways to reach school board members with concerns

Email communication with a board member can be a convenient way to reach out, but if the issue is something easier to explain in a conversation, requesting a phone call or meeting is appropriate.

School board meetings make the news almost daily. Parents are always encouraged to attend board meetings, but it can be hard to know what meeting procedures are established by the board versus what is required by state law.

Board meetings are meetings that are open to the public so citizens can hear items presented to the school board for review, discussion or decision. The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act governs public notice of the meetings and requires that an agenda of topics be posted at least 24 hours in advance.

Monthly updates on school operations, finance and personnel reports are typical agenda items, and the board may not discuss or consider an item that is not included on the agenda.

While not required by law, most local boards designate a “Public Comments’’ section on their agendas so that citizens have an opportunity to speak at the meetings.

Local policies guide this process, so it’s important for parents to check their school district website or contact the administrative office prior to arriving at the meeting to be aware of the steps necessary for commenting.