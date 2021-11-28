Column: Effective ways to reach school board members with concerns

Raise your hand if you have been frustrated with your school board in the past 18 months. If you are a parent or caregiver of a school-age child, I am picturing your hand in the air.
Without a doubt, it’s been rough.
Adjusting work schedules, disruptions in children’s school experience and wanting kids to safely attend school in-person have been top on parents’ minds. Concerns over learning loss and what resources are being provided to help students are now the priority.
As a school board member, I hear from parents about these issues, and as a parent, I share their concerns.
While pandemic-related issues have dominated recent months, there have always been — and will always be — issues parents want to engage with their local school board about. Most school board members welcome feedback and productive dialog, even when opinions differ.
Hearing from parents helps board members to ask better questions and feel more informed when making decisions. This is very important in local governance, and there are a variety of ways parents can engage with board members.
Knowing which board member represents you is the first step. Individually, school board members represent different geographic areas, with maps and contact information on the school district’s website.
Email communication with a board member can be a convenient way to reach out, but if the issue is something easier to explain in a conversation, requesting a phone call or meeting is appropriate.
School board meetings make the news almost daily. Parents are always encouraged to attend board meetings, but it can be hard to know what meeting procedures are established by the board versus what is required by state law.
Board meetings are meetings that are open to the public so citizens can hear items presented to the school board for review, discussion or decision. The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act governs public notice of the meetings and requires that an agenda of topics be posted at least 24 hours in advance.
Monthly updates on school operations, finance and personnel reports are typical agenda items, and the board may not discuss or consider an item that is not included on the agenda.
While not required by law, most local boards designate a “Public Comments’’ section on their agendas so that citizens have an opportunity to speak at the meetings.
Local policies guide this process, so it’s important for parents to check their school district website or contact the administrative office prior to arriving at the meeting to be aware of the steps necessary for commenting.
As you might imagine, the majority of people who sign up for public comments want to share something they have a passionate opinion or deep concern about. This is a valuable part of civic engagement and allows board members to hear perspectives on issues.
While most people attending a meeting are respectful, if someone is disruptive or prevents others from speaking they may be escorted out.
There’s nothing special about being unruly at a school board meeting. The same thing would happen to anyone yelling at people in a legislative, municipal or other public meeting.
Polarizing national politics and the fact that every parent in this country has had their child’s education disrupted in some way by the pandemic undoubtedly exacerbates current tensions. But local education debates have existed since the first elected school committees were established in the early 1800s.
Early meeting minutes of the Independent School Committee in Lowell, Massachusetts, report decisions about the length of winter school sessions and where to board the schoolteacher. Later documents record the consideration of moving from the one-room schoolhouse to a “graded model” school. I imagine these issues raised many debates in the Lowell community, with lively discussions about what was the best course of action.
Two hundred years later, the decisions may be different, but the issue of educating children remains a priority in every community. Who doesn’t want great things for kids?
There will always be differences of opinion, but we should never fall into an “us versus them” narrative.
The best outcomes for kids come from the civil discourse of engaged parents, committed school board members and dedicated educators with the support of the community. Raise your hand if that sounds good.
Melissa Abdo is an education advocate and serves on the Jenks Board of Education. She is also a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
Featured video:
